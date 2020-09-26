Max Ehrich is sharing his thoughts on his split from Demi Lovato. The Young and the Restless star claims that he learned about their relationship ending "through a tabloid."

"Imagine finding out to (sic) the status of your relationship through a tabloid," Ehrich, 29, wrote on Saturday in a series of Instagram Stories. "While your (sic) in the middle of filming a biopic movie about a Pastor in a Christian Church whose intention of the film is to help people."

He concluded his message by writing, "God bless."

Instagram Story

Instagram Story

News broke on Thursday that the pair, who got together in March and announced their engagement in July, were splitting up.

"It was a tough decision, but Demi and Max have decided to go their separate ways to focus on their respective careers," a source told ET on Thursday. "They have respect and love for one another and will always cherish the time they spent together."

Shortly after the news broke, Ehrich took to Instagram, simply posting the message, "Jesus loves you."

Lovato, on her end, has yet to speak out on the split. But after news broke, she shared a video of herself in glam without her ring rocking a T-shirt that reads, "Dogs Over People."

ET learned that the 28-year-old singer was dating Ehrich in March, after fans noticed the two getting flirty on social media. After a whirlwind romance, the two got engaged in July. A source told ET at the time that the newly engaged couple was extremely happy and in love.

For more on the pair, see below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Demi Lovato's Ex-Fiancé Shares Message as She Ditches Her Ring

Demi Lovato & Max Ehrich: A Complete Timeline Their Whirlwind Romance

Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich Split 2 Months After Engagement

Demi Lovato's Ex-Fiance Max Ehrich Posts Message as She Ditches Her Ring Following Split This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery