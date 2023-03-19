Celebrating a special day! Bruce Willis is ringing in his 68th birthday, and the action star was showered with love from the people closest to him.

Willis celebrated his big day with his wife Emma Heming, ex-wife Demi Moore, and his five children, and the beautifully blended family commemorated the occasion with cake and singing.

Demi took to Instagram to share some kind birthday wishes for the occasion, as well as a cute video of the aforementioned singing and cake presentation.

"Happy birthday, BW! So glad we could celebrate you today. Love you and love our family," the actress wrote. "Thank you to everyone for the love and warm wishes — we all feel them."

Meanwhile, Bruce's 29-year-old daughter Tallulah shared a slideshow of photos of her famous dad -- a few on-set pics from his younger years and a few contemporary, candid photos of her dad at home.

"Happy birthday to my numero uno Bruno !!" Tallulah shared. "Feeling awash with all the good energies and love headed this Willis way! I love him and he loves me - what a delight!"

The sweet wishes and joyful festivities come amid a particularly difficult time for Willis' family, who revealed in February that the Fifth Element star had been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia -- a neurodegenerative condition -- nearly a year after revealing that the actor was struggling with aphasia, a condition that affects communication.

In light of that, and the outpouring of love and support, Bruce's 31-year-old daughter, Scout, shared a post that detailed the spectrum of emotions stirred by her dad's special day.

"It’s his birthday so send all of your love, tenderness, care and prayer his way for a moment ! Happy birthday to one of my best friends, the Pisces king, the master of duality, both action hero icon and gentle girl dad," Scout captioned a heartwarming photo of herself as a little girl, asleep on her dad's shoulders, resting her head on his head as he carried her around.

"What a privilege to have this man as my father and learn so much about life, joy, mischief and art through him," she continued. "Today is not necessarily an easy day, because it’s a day full of so deep love, and our grief really does show us the depth of our loving for someone. So I’m trying to be with both today. Grief is a price I’ll always pay to know what it is to feel such love."

The movie star's wife, Emma, also shared a message commemorating Bruce's first birthday since his frontotemporal dementia diagnosis and expressed how she was feeling great sadness on what should be a special day.

"Today is one of those days of feeling the grief and sadness. But the silver lining or the flip side is that I’m so lucky to feel your warmth and love that is directed to my husband and our family. I see your messages, your stories that you share, and all I can say is thank you. Your connection helps me and I hope it helps you in a small way to know that I see you and I deeply understand your journey as well💞 #ftdawareness #griefshare #dementiaawareness #gratefullness," the model wrote.

In a video, Heming got candid about her husband's 68th birthday, and why she feels grief and sadness, amid his battle with his dementia.

"Today is my husband's birthday. I have started the morning by crying as you can see by my swollen eyes and snotty nose. I just think it's important that you see all sides of this," the 44-year-old told the camera.

"I always get this message or people always tell me, 'Oh, you're so strong. I don't know how you do it.' I'm not given a choice. I wish I was, but I'm also raising two kids in this."

Heming, who shares daughters Evelyn, 8, and Mabel, 10, continued by noting that she has to be strong, despite her sadness.

"Sometimes in our lives, we have to put our big girl panties on and get to it. And that's what I'm doing," she said. "But I do have times of sadness, every day, grief every day, and I'm really feeling it today on his birthday."

Bruce Willis All Smiles in Holiday Photo With His Ex Demi Moore, Wife Emma and Daughters This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

RELATED CONTENT:

Bruce Willis' Wife Emma Heming Talks Feeling Sadness on His Birthday

Emma Heming Hits Back at Claims She Wants 'Five Minutes of Fame'

Bruce Willis' Wife Emma Heming Is Working With Dementia Specialist

Bruce Willis' Powerful 2018 Speech Resurfaces After Dementia Diagnosis

Bruce Willis and Daughter Tallulah Willis Embrace in Cute Photos