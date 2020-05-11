Demi Moore and Bruce Willis are continuing their campaign for friendliest exes ever! As the pair continue to quarantine together in Idaho, they participated in a blended family Mother's Day photo shoot on Sunday.

"Thankful to be with family today (and every day). 📸: @brianbowensmith #bbsdrivebys," Moore captioned two photos of the group taken by photographer Brian Bowen Smith through a car window.

In the images, Moore poses alongside her three daughters with Willis, Rumer, 31, Scout, 28, and Tallulah, 26, Scout and Tallulah's boyfriends, Willis, his wife, Emma Heming, and their two daughters Mabel, 8, and Evelyn, 6.

Rumer posted one of the same images to her own account, writing, "Happy Mother’s Day from our Big ol Mixed Family to Yours. To all the Mothers in this photo, The future Mothers, and the papas and future papas that help us become Mothers. #bbsdrivebys."

Emma shared her own individual family shot with Willis and their daughters, writing, "I’m so grateful to know this kind of love. Hope you had a beautiful Mother’s Day because you sure deserved it 💐 #bbsdrivebys 📷 @brianbowensmith."

Not only did Moore celebrate her blended family with Willis, she also reminisced about their 1987 wedding in the wake of singer Little Richard's passing.

"Remembering #LittleRichard today... Bruce and I were so lucky and honored to have him officiate our wedding back in 1987 — thankful for the memories. Rest easy ❤️," she captioned a black and white photo from her wedding day to her ex.

Emma recently joined Willis in Idaho after the Die Hard star was separated from his wife and youngest children due to the coronavirus outbreak. Willis and Moore have been quarantined together since March with their kids.

For more on the unusual situation, watch the clip below:

