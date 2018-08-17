Denise Richards will soon be able to answer the question: Which is scarier, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills or a haunted RV? She'll go head-to-head with the former as the newest addition to the Bravo cast, but first, she faces the latter in the supernatural horror flick, The ToyBox, from director Tom Nagel (2016's ClownTown).

ET has the exclusive trailer for The ToyBox -- which, you read that right, is about a possessed camper -- and it's full of blood and gore, creepy singsong-y children and a Mischa Barton in distress. It will be a fight for the passengers' lives as a seemingly possessed Richards puts it plainly: "Everything in this camper is gonna die."

Here is the movie's official synopsis:

"Jennifer (Richards) and her family go on a summer road trip in a used RV with her husband's estranged father and brother. Along the way, they find Samantha (Barton) and her brother, broken down on the side of the highway. After driving into the middle of nowhere, the RV takes on a mind of its own, crashing and stranding them in the scorching and isolated desert. Little by little, the unsuspecting group of travelers is blindsided by the terrible secrets within the walls of the RV and find themselves fighting to survive."

Skyline Entertainment

