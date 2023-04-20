Denise Richards is heading back to Beverly Hills!

Speaking with Variety on Thursday, Richards revealed that she's filmed "some episodes" for season 13 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills .

"I have filmed some episodes," Richards told the outlet. "And it’s been fun. And you know, I’m a big fan of the show, so it was fun to go back and film a lot of stuff with them."

Richards claimed her return to the reality show was unplanned, so much so that Bravo's production team wasn't even aware that she'd be present when cameras went up at a recent screening hosted by RHOBH star Garcelle Beauvais.

"This all just happened recently on the spur of the moment," Richards said. "I was at her screening as a friend — like a real friend — I didn’t tell anyone I was gonna be there. Production didn’t know. I just showed up, like, for real life, as a real friend in real life."

That scene led to Richards filming others. "The next day, I was asked to go to some events — and so it’s been actually fun," she added.

For now, the 52-year-old actress seems to just be making a cameo on the long-running reality series, telling Variety not to expect her to be holding a diamond anytime soon.

Richards departed the series back in 2020 after just two seasons, following some drama with Lisa Rinna, who has since exited the show, and on-and-off Bravolebrity, Brandi Glanville.

A source told ET at the time that Richards felt like she had no option but to leave, noting that she found the group "too toxic."

Following Richards' departure, a source told ET that her exit was not a surprise to the cast. "It's obvious she was not getting along with the women," the source added.

Reflecting on her two seasons of the show, Richards shared a similar sentiment with Variety, adding that she wanted to see the show be less about drama, and more about the women having fun.

"I understand there has to be drama, but I also think it’s fun to see women having fun, especially this age group," Richards said. "I also think it's great to show you can have fun, but I don't think it's a positive message to try and tear people down. You can have your opinions, but don't try to tear people down. I don't think it's right. I mean, that part I don’t like."

Even with all the cast shakeups, the drama is something Richards is not worried about this time around, noting that she didn't get "sucked into it" the last time and doesn't plan to on season 13.

"I feel like I didn't get sucked into it. I truly was myself on the show," Richards maintained. "And I think some of the women are different on camera and off camera. And I think you know what? Don't self-produce. Just be yourselves. You get a group of six to eight [to] 10 women together, your drama will come up, authentically. Leave it at that and have fun with it."

