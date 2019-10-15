Dennis Quaid is getting into the holiday spirit.

The 65-year-old actor stars alongside Ashley Tisdale, Bridgit Mendler and more in Netflix's upcoming anthology series, Merry Happy Whatever -- and only ET has an exclusive first look at the sitcom.

Quaid stars as Don Quinn in Merry Happy Whatever, a strong-willed patriarch doing his best to balance the stress of the holidays with the demands of his eclectic family. When youngest daughter Emmy (Mendler) brings home a fish-out-of-water new boyfriend (Brent Morin) for Christmas, the entire family is tasked with embracing the "outsider" and preventing Don's old school tendencies from scaring him away. Siobhan Murphy, Adam Rose and Hayes MacArthur also star, while Elizabeth Ho, Garcelle Beauvais and Tyler Ritter have recurring roles on the series.

See the first look images and key art below:

Netflix

Netflix

Netflix

Netflix

Netflix

Netflix

Merry Happy Whatever is available to stream starting Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 28, on Netflix.

