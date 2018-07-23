Dennis Quaid Says He Did Cocaine Almost 'On a Daily Basis' in the '80s

Dennis Quaid is opening up like never before about his battle with cocaine addiction.

In an interview with Megyn Kelly that aired on Monday, the 64-year-old actor shares how his past drug addiction has affected his life.

"I grew up in the '60s and the '70s and there was a completely different attitude about [drugs] back then," Quaid says on Megyn Kelly Today while promoting his upcoming movie, Reagan. "It was even in some movie budgets. I kept roaring on."

Quaid also reveals that he "was basically doing cocaine pretty much on a daily basis during the 80s."

“I saw myself either dead or losing everything that meant anything to me,” Dennis Quaid on his addiction to cocaine and when he decided to get help and go to rehab. #MegynTODAYpic.twitter.com/3imer8FShJ — Megyn Kelly TODAY (@MegynTODAY) July 23, 2018

"I spent many, many a night screaming at God to please take this away from me. [I said], 'I'll never do it again because I've only got an hour before I have to be at work,'" Quaid says. "At about four o'clock in the afternoon I would go, 'That's not so bad.'"

The turning point for the Parent Trap star was an out-of-body experience of sorts. "I had what I call a 'white light experience' where I saw myself either dead or losing everything that meant anything to me," he recalls.

ET caught up with Quaid last year following the controversy surrounding his film, A Dog's Purpose.

Here's more on that story:

RELATED CONTENT:

EXCLUSIVE: Dennis Quaid Shuts Down 'A Dog's Purpose' Abuse Allegations: 'I Would Have Walked'

Is This Dennis Quaid's New Girlfriend? Meet the 30-Year-Old Model!

Dennis Quaid's Wife Files for Divorce a Second Time

Related Gallery