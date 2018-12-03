Dennis Quaid Shares the Most Interesting Place He's Had Sex

Dennis Quaid is an open book.

In a new interview with U.K.'s The Sunday Times, the 64-year-old actor gets candid about everything from his past struggles with drugs to his former marriages to... the most unusual place he's ever had sex!

"It was a slow elevator. It was in Quebec," he confesses. "It must be the French influence."

"It was the elevator going to my own apartment, so it wasn't like a public building," he clarifies. "I knew the other floors were currently unoccupied and no one was coming in -- but she didn't."

Seeing as Quaid says the act happened "not too long ago," it sounds like it probably went down with 32-year-old French-Canadian model Santa Auzina. The two have been dating for approximately two years following Quaid's split from his third wife, Kimberly Buffington, in June 2016.

"I met [Santa] very close after my ex and I were separated," he shares. "I was just going to be single and that was just going to be it when it came to love -- and then Santa came along."

"I am a romantic," he continues. "It's fun to be single up to a point, but I like being in a relationship, I really do."

Mark Sagliocco/WireImage

Still to this day, Quaid's most public relationship, however, was with his second wife, actress Meg Ryan. The two fell in love while working on their second film together, D.O.A, and tied the knot on Feb. 14, 1991, welcoming son Jack Henry (now 26) just over a year later. Ryan and Quaid eventually separated in June 2000, but what's the status of their relationship today?

"We are friends," Quaid, whose first marriage was to actress P.J. Soles, tells the outlet.

Later in the interview, Quaid also opens up about using cocaine almost daily during the '80s, which he's been vocal about in previous interviews over the years.

"I liked coke. I liked it to go out," he recalls. "I missed it for quite a while. I was doing about two grams a day. I was lucky."

"I had one of those white-light experiences where I saw myself being dead and losing everything I had worked for my whole life," he adds. "So I put myself in rehab."

More on that in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Dennis Quaid Says Meg Ryan's Fame Affected Their Relationship

Dennis Quaid Says He Did Cocaine Almost 'On a Daily Basis' in the '80s

Is This Dennis Quaid's New Girlfriend? Meet the 30-Year-Old Model!

Related Gallery