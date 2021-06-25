Derek Chauvin Sentenced for Murder of George Floyd: Celebs Speak Out

Celebs are speaking out following Derek Chauvin's sentencing for George Floyd's murder. On Friday, celebs including Ava DuVernay and Cher took to social media after the former Minneapolis police officer was sentenced to 22 years and six months in prison.

Chauvin's sentencing came just over two months after he was found guilty of unintentional second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter for killing Floyd in May 2020.

Floyd's murder called for a renewed fight against racial injustice, sparking countless celebrities to publicly speak out and take to the streets to protest.

Chauvin's sentencewas notin line with what prosecutors had hoped, as they'd requested he be put away for 30 years. Chauvin's lawyers, meanwhile, had requested probation or a shorter prison term for their client.

Prior to his sentencing, Chauvin's motion for a new trial was denied. The judge also denied Chauvin's request for a Schwartz hearing, which is held in order to decide whether a defendant should receive a new trial based on jury misconduct.

Meanwhile,DuVernay tweeted, "Derek Chauvin is a murderer. A murderer who watched multiple people plead for the life of the man he killed in broad daylight. A murderer who placed the full weight of his body on another human being’s neck and felt the life drain out of him."

Cher also chimed in, writing, "Understand Chauvin’s Mom Not Wanting Her Son 2 Be Gone,But GEORGE FLOYD’S MOM WILL “NEVER” SEE HER SON AGAIN.Chauvin’s Lawyer Said ”If Only He Hadn’t Gone 2 Work That Day,Answered That call.” I SAY”IF ONLY HE HADNT PUT HIS WEIGHT ON GEORGE’S NECK FOR 9 MINS.HE HAD 9 MINS 2 STOP."

Keep reading to see how other stars reacted to the news.

Of course, it’s not enough time. #GeorgeFloyd — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) June 25, 2021

Sorry mama chauvin ,your son is NOT a good man. — ✌🏼rosanna arquette (@RoArquette) June 25, 2021

My goodness. 270 months in prison for Derek Chauvin, can never own firearms again, must register as a predatory offender upon release. George Floyd is still dead. — roxane gay (@rgay) June 25, 2021

I want 40 years for Chauvin. George Floyd’s family already got a life sentence handed to them when Chauvin murdered him. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) June 25, 2021

The world was watching today as #DerekChauvin was sentenced. Unfortunately, what he received today fell short of what true justice would look like for Mr. Floyd and his family. Full Accountability is key to creating an unbiased justice system…DISAPPOINTED! — Martin Luther King III (@OfficialMLK3) June 25, 2021

Derek Chauvin sentenced to 22.5 years in prison. Yes. — Kelechi (@kelechnekoff) June 25, 2021

