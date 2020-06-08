While some celebrities are speaking out against police brutality or donating money to help pay for protesters' bail and support the Black Lives Matter movement, others are taking to the streets and joining the crowds.

Following George Floyd's tragic death, protests have been happening nationwide, as well as in numerous countries around the world, to stop police brutality and systemic racism.

Over the weekend, Jennifer Lopez and fiancé Alex Rodriguez joined the call for change. The singer and the former baseball star marched with protesters and carried Black Lives Matter signs at a demonstration in Hollywood on Sunday.

Lopez took to Instagram Sunday night and shared video of herself and Rodriguez marching side by side, wearing their city-mandated face masks and dark shades, and holding the signs high while chanting with the crowd. According to the singer, it was her 12-year-old twins -- Emme and Max -- who made their signs.

Rodriguez, meanwhile, shared a slideshow of photos and video from their time at the march. He captioned the powerful black-and-white images: "All across our nation, for nearly two weeks, the message has been sent loud and clear. Americans everywhere protesting for peace. For equality. For humanity. To show #BlackLivesMatter."

Rapper YG helped lead Sunday's big march in Hollywood, which began outside the iconic Capitol Records building. YG helped lead the demonstration with Black Lives Matter cofounder Patrisse Cullors, Black Lives Matter Los Angeles' organizer Melina Abdullah and actor Kendrick Sampson. Other celebrity guests included Diplo, Karrueche Tran, Terrence J, Tank and more.

"The real story here is me and Black Lives Matter brought out 50,000 people today to peacefully protest and unite for change," YG wrote in one of a number of posts he shared from Sunday's demonstration. "All of us protesting are on the same side here..instead of questioning each other’s activism we should be directing that energy at the cops and the government and helping to create the change we want to see."

Across the pond, pop diva Madonna turned out to show her support and march in a Black Lives Matter protest in London at Parliament Square on Saturday. The songstress hobbled through the streets on crutches -- reportedly the result of a knee injury that recently forced her to cancel upcoming dates on her Madame X Tour -- along with her four youngest kids, David, Mercy, Estere and Stella, and together they spoke with activists while chanting and marching with the crowd.

"Peaceful Protest with the Fam in The U.K. We marched from Parliament to 10 Downing street," Madonna wrote alongside a number of photos she posted to Twitter the day after the march. "It was an Honor for all of us to be there!! My children were thrilled to be there!!"

Republican Sen. Mitt Romney also turned heads when he came out to march with protesters in Washington, D.C., on Sunday, and shared a photo of himself at the rally with the caption, "Black Lives Matter."

Outspoken filmmaker Spike Lee turned out to protest with a crowd of demonstrators at a Black Lives Matter march in Brooklyn on Sunday, where he documented the event in a series of photos he shared to Instagram.

Cole Sprouse was also back protesting in the streets on Sunday, less than a week after his arrest at an earlier protest. The 27-year-old Riverdale star wasn't alone as he attended the Black Lives Matter march in Los Angeles, and walked side by side with model Kaia Gerber, actress Margaret Qualley, his Riverdale co-star Madelaine Petsch and actress Eiza González.

A pregnant Sophie Turner and husband Joe Jonas, along with their friends, participated in a peaceful protest Saturday. The former Game of Thrones star took to Instagram to share photos of her day at a park and of herself holding up a sign that read, "White silence is violence."

In a video shared by Turner, she joins many around her as they chant, "No justice, no peace."

The Jonas Brother, on his end, posted a group pic with all of them wearing masks as Turner held up her sign.

Another couple who took part in a BLM march was Pink and Carey Hart. Wearing a shirt that read "Nah. -Rosa Parks, 1955," the singer held up a peace sign in her snap. She and her husband also posted video of the peaceful demonstration around them.

Michael B. Jordan took it one step further. In a Los Angeles march, the actor delivered a passionate speech about the need for diversity in Hollywood and how black voices must be amplified.

On Wednesday, Steph and Ayesha Curry joined Golden State Warriors' Juan Toscano-Anderson at his Walking in Unity event in Oakland, California.

"Today was a movement in Oakland! Thank you @juanonjuan10 for the leadership. Everybody play your role and be consistent with it. This is a real moment of change," Steph wrote on Instagram. "Keep each other accountable. 'It is our duty to fight for our freedom. It is our duty to win. We must love and support each other. We have nothing to lose but our chains!' #justiceforgeorgefloyd #breonnataylor #blm."

Cara Delevingne also proudly supported the Black Lives Matter movement. "One step forward, but a long way to go," she wrote alongside a photo of herself at a protest.

ET also has learned that Brad Pitt was seen at a protest in downtown Los Angeles on Wednesday with his friend, actress Alia Shawkat. Pitt, who was snapped by paparazzi as he drove through downtown on his motorcycle, was spotted walking side-by-side with Shawkat.

The Search Party star has been vocal about her support for the Black Lives Matter movement on social media, and has attended other protests earlier this week.

Anthony Anderson also addressed the crowd at a protest, telling them that he needed to put his "boots on the ground." Cedric the Entertainer was also alongside the Black-ish star.

Bachelor star Amanda Stanton, as well as Jonah Hill and Tommy Dorfman also participated in California protest.

Meagan Good and Cynthia Bailey also protested against police brutality, injustices and inequality.

Zoë Kravitz expressed her support for protests across the globe. "GO HEAD LONDON. #blacklivesmatter," she captioned a post on her Instagram on Wednesday.

Lili Reinhart, meanwhile, was spotted at a protest in West Hollywood, California. The Riverdale star had previously come out as a bisexual woman via an Instagram Story promoting the LGBTQ protest for the Black Lives Matter movement. She was spotted holding up a sign that read "all four charged BLM" in all-caps.

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas stepped out to show their support for the movement at a protest in Los Angeles' Venice neighborhood on Tuesday. Affleck, wearing a gray T-shirt and hoodie, proudly held up a "Black Lives Matter" sign as he and de Armas were photographed crossing Abbot Kinney Boulevard with fellow demonstrators.

The actors' appearance at the protest came just one day after he shared support for Black Lives Matter on his Instagram. "#BlackLivesMatter. Now is the time for me to listen, learn, and most importantly, take action," he wrote on Monday.

Keke Palmer also stepped out to participate in a protest in Los Angeles on Tuesday -- and her passionate, powerful conversation with the National Guard made headlines and inspired people across the country.

Logan Paul, Josie Canseco and Travis Barker also protested on Tuesday, as did Richard Madden.

On Friday, Tinashe shared a photo of herself holding up a "Black Lives Matter" sign in Los Angeles, encouraging fans to "Show up."

"PLEASE DONT LIVE IN FEAR ♥️," another post read.

Ariana Grande took to Twitter to share photos from her time protesting in Los Angeles.

"Hours and miles of peaceful protesting yesterday that got little to no coverage. all throughout beverly hills and west hollywood we chanted, people beeped and cheered along. we were passionate, we were loud, we were loving. cover this too please. #BLACKLIVESMATTER," she wrote.

"Stay active, stay energized, keep sharing, keep learning. sending strength and if you are protesting today please be safe. @blklivesmatter @blmla and @wp4bl have shared more ways to help," Grande added, along with a link of ways fans can help out.

Halsey and Yungblud were also spotted at the Los Angeles protests over the weekend. Cameras captured the two wearing masks, as they held signs that read "Black Lives Matter" and chanted with the people. At one point, they both took to Instagram Live to share video from the scene.

Machine Gun Kelly also shared photos of himself at the rally, calling for justice with friends.

Meanwhile, in Miami, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello were spotted walking around with protestors, holding up signs and wearing masks to protect them from the coronavirus.

And in Minnesota, NBA star Karl-Anthony Towns protested at the state house, just weeks after losing his mother to COVID-19.

Emily Ratajkowski shared similar snapshots, along with updates on what was happening as the day went by.

"DISMANTLE POWER STRUCTURES OF OPPRESSION #defundthepolice #justiceforgeorgefloyd #blacklivesmatter," she captioned her slideshow.

Insecure star Kendrick Sampson continued to update his Instagram with videos from Saturday's protests. In one, he explained how the police were asking people to disperse but they were boxed in.

Rapper J. Cole was also spotted in Fayetteville, North Carolina.

Other stars like Paris Jackson, Nick Cannon, Tessa Thompson and Timothée Chalamet also shared posts while protesting over the weekend. See below:

Floyd, a 46-year-old Minneapolis man, died on Memorial Day after former police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck for over eight minutes when he was arrested for suspicion of forgery outside a deli.

Chauvin has since been charged with second-degree murder. In addition, the three other Minneapolis police officers -- Thomas Lane, J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao -- who were also fired for their involvement in Floyd's death have been charged with aiding and abetting murder.

See how other celebrities have spoken out after Floyd's death, in the video below.

