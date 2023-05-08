Derek Jeter and Wife Hannah Quietly Welcome Baby No. 4
Surprise! It's a boy.
Derek and Hannah Jeter revealed they welcomed their fourth child over the weekend. On Monday, the former MLB star announced the news on Instagram.
"Welcome to the world lil man!!! @hannahbjeter," the 48-year-old retired athlete wrote.
"Kaius Green Jeter. 5-5-23," the post read. The pair did not share any further details or photos of their newborn.
The former New York Yankee also updated his Instagram bio to read: "Sleep-deprived father of four."
Hannah took to her Instagram Story to share her husband's post.
The Jeter family baby news comes as a surprise considering Derek nor Hannah revealed they were expecting a child this year.
In addition to their baby boy, the couple are parents to three daughters, Bella, 5, Story, 4, and River, 1.
Although the retired baseball star and his wife keep their children largely out of the spotlight, Jeter shares glimpses at his life with his daughters on social media.
In February, the athlete posted a picture of him carrying one of his daughters on the beach.
"How do you stop time??," he captioned the daddy-daughter moment. In September, Jeter shared a picture of himself and his family inside Yankee Stadium.
"Great to be back home at Yankee Stadium! Thanks to everyone for making it such a special night for me and my family. The girls had a blast and finally got their ice cream," he captioned the photo of all of his girls.
In February, Jeter appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon where he dished about being a girl dad and his daily life at home.
"Pray for me," Jeter quipped. "It's controlled chaos. It's school pick-ups, drop-offs, they do my nails, my toenails, makeup, lipstick. It's the greatest thing I've ever experienced though, my girls. They are the absolute best."
