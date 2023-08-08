Dermstore's Anniversary Sale Starts Now: Get Up to 25% Off Best-Selling Skincare and Hair Care Products
With fall and back-to-school season just around the corner, now is the time to revamp your skincare routine and restock your hair care must-haves. Now through Thursday, August 17, the Dermstore Anniversary Sale is offering up to 25% off best-selling makeup products and expert-loved skincare brands. Just use code CHEERS to save on NuFace, Olaplex, Peter Thomas Roth and so much more.
So many top-rated skincare, haircare and makeup products as well as fragrances and candles are marked down during the Dermstore Anniversary Sale. Give yourself an at-home spa treatment with Peter Thomas Roth hyaluronic acid eye patches and Dr Dennis Intense Glow pads, or level up your hair care routine with products from Briogeo, R+Co, Living Proof and more.
With over 7,000 discounted items and special promotions to shop, you might be wondering which products are worth adding to your cart. Below, we've rounded up 15 of our favorite skincare and haircare deals to snag during the Dermstore Anniversary Sale before it ends on Thursday, August 17.
Both Oprah Winfrey and Drew Barrymore swear by this anti-aging serum. Formulated to smooth and refresh skin, the facial treatment is enriched with lactic acid, which performs a gentle yet exfoliating action.
TikTok — as well as Kim Kardashian, Billie Eilish and Jennifer Lopez — is obsessed with Olaplex's line of hair care, and the bond repair treatment can help restore and repair damaged strands for stronger, healthier hair.
This best-selling, deeply hydrating daily moisturizer promises to leave the skin supple and smooth. Using the brand's trademarked TFC8 (Trigger Factor Complex), the bouquet of natural ingredients — which have been optimized for skin cell renewal — soak into your skin. If that's not enough to convince you, the cream has also won numerous awards including the highly coveted No. 1 spot in WWD Beauty Inc.'s The Greatest Skincare of All Time.
Banish puffy eyes with the help of these gel eye patches from Peter Thomas Roth, made with hydrating hyaluronic acid. Store them in the fridge for an extra cooling effect.
Kate's No. 1 best-selling ExfoliKate naturally exfoliates without over-drying, leaving skin fresh, soft and conditioned. Use this daily foaming cleanser to reveal smoother skin while gently cleansing away oil, makeup and surface impurities.
Drew Barrymore's favorite EltaMD sunscreen works to protect against the sun and contains hyaluronic acid, niacinamide and lactic acid to promote hydration and help calm sensitive skin.
Over 550 five-star reviewers swear by this BHA skin treatment, which chemically exfoliates skin to reduce acne, redness and pore size while promoting a healthy glow.
This deep conditioning mask nourishes all hair types with a blend of algae extract, B vitamins, almond oil and rosehip oil.
Reveal silky-soft skin with these best-selling facial pads, formulated with lactic acid AHA and probiotic ferment complex for gentle exfoliation.
A non-greasy, waterproof and fast-absorbing face and body sunscreen packed with antioxidants to protect your skin from the UV rays.
Maintain your summer glow well after the season is over with Dr Dennis Gross' self-tanning face pads that provide a sun-kissed, radiant tan while exfoliating dead skin cells.
Whether you're on the go or simply don't have time to wash your hair, this Living Proof Dry Shampoo is a savior.
Gwyneth Paltrow and Rita Ora praise this spring water spray's moisturizing and redness-reducing properties.
Celebs such as Bella Hadid and Jennifer Aniston are obsessed with NuFace, and for good reason. This mini starter kit gives you the perfect portable toning device that claims to reduce the appearance of wrinkles, fine lines and other signs of aging.
"I went through a stage where my hair seemed to be dry as straw no matter what I did, and this was the only shampoo that actually seems to keep it healthy and hydrated without leaving it oily!" one reviewer praised this shampoo for all hair types.
This eye serum from StriVectin claims to lift and tighten drooping skin with the power of peptides.
