Descendants star Thomas Doherty is showing off his pipes with a new song.

The 24-year-old actor and singer, who plays Captain Hook's son Harry in the Disney TV movie franchise, debuts "Masterpiece," an original song from the upcoming dance movie he also headlines, High Strung Free Dance.

ET exclusively premieres the romantic, ballet-heavy music video for "Masterpiece," featuring dance choreography by Tyce Diorio and scenes from the movie.

The song will be available everywhere for purchase, including iTunes and Spotify, on Friday, Sept. 20, with the full soundtrack released a few weeks later on Friday, Oct. 11.

In High Strung Free Dance, a sequel to the 2016 movie, Doherty plays Zander Raines, a dazzling and tempestuous young choreographer who gives the break of a lifetime to two hopeful artists when he casts a stunning contemporary dancer, Barlow (Juliet Doherty) and innovative pianist, Charlie (Harry Jarvis) in New York’s most-anticipated new Broadway show: Free Dance. But the move throws off the show’s delicate creative balance when Charlie falls hard for Barlow while Zander embraces her as his muse.

Doherty is no stranger to singing onscreen, having started his career performing in Disney's The Lodge, a musical drama series that aired in the U.K. for two seasons, before transitioning to the second and third Descendants films. The Scottish actor next stars in HBO's Catherine the Great as Peter Zavadovsky and has a recurring arc on the upcoming season of The CW's Legacies as Sebastian.

High Strung Free Dance hits theaters Friday, Oct. 11.

