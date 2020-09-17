Designer Watches Up to 65% Off at the Amazon Sale

Time to shop for deals on watches from the Amazon Sale! Take up to 60% off top watch brands such as Apple, Kate Spade, Garmin, Movado and more as part of the massive Amazon Sale.

From stylish bracelet styles to leather strap designs to smart watches, you're sure to find a good sale deal on a great timepiece to add to your collection among Amazon's selection of dressy and casual watches. Watches also make a great gift for new moms, recent grads and anyone celebrating a birthday.

Although Amazon Prime Day is postponed until later in the year, these Amazon sales are helping the struggling fashion world amid the coronavirus pandemic. Additionally, this is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley Levi's, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, Eddie Bauer, Adidas and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of the Amazon sale event.

We're expecting to see even more major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories today including travel gear, designer handbags, dresses, luggage, sandals, sneakers, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, diamonds, deals under $50 and jewelry.

Plus, be sure to sign into your Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items.

Ahead, shop big deals on the best designer watches, and keep checking back with ET Style as we bring you the best deals, markdowns and deep discounts from the Amazon Sale.

Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS, 38mm) Apple Amazon Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS, 38mm) Apple This Apple Watch Series 3 is $30 and comes in either white or black. ORIGINALLY $199 $169 at Amazon

Connect 2.0 Unisex Movado Amazon Connect 2.0 Unisex Movado A smart take on a classic look. REGULARLY $795 $557 at Amazon

Rose Gold-Tone Watch Tommy Hilfiger Amazon Rose Gold-Tone Watch Tommy Hilfiger A glamorous rose-gold watch by Tommy Hilfiger. $111.89 at Amazon

Garmin Vívoactive 3 Garmin Amazon Garmin Vívoactive 3 Garmin Enjoy contactless payments, built-in sports apps and more. REGULARLY $278 $154.99 at Amazon

Riley Hybrid Smartwatch on Sport Silicone Strap Marc Jacobs Amazon Riley Hybrid Smartwatch on Sport Silicone Strap Marc Jacobs Hybrid smart watch with goal setting, customizable buttons and more. REGULARLY $175 $152.25 at Amazon

Vívomove 3S Hybrid Smartwatch Garmin Amazon Vívomove 3S Hybrid Smartwatch Garmin The Garmin Vívomove 3S Hybrid Smartwatch has real watch hands and a hidden touchscreen display. The watch style pictured above is gold with a rose case and band, but there are nine other color options as well. REGULARLY $249.99 $199.99 at Amazon

Rubberized Bracelet Watch Nine West Amazon Rubberized Bracelet Watch Nine West A great everyday timepiece with a pop of color from Nine West. REGULARLY $36.75 $28.99 at Amazon

Movado Connect 2.0 Movado Amazon Movado Connect 2.0 Movado A smart and stylish watch powered by Google. REGULARLY $550 $522.70 at Amazon

Women's Quartz Watch Rebecca Minkoff Amazon Women's Quartz Watch Rebecca Minkoff At the Amazon Summer Sale, you get great fashion deals like this contemporary watch for any outfit. REGULARLY $175 $78.75 at Amazon

Connect 2.0 Unisex Black Movado Amazon Connect 2.0 Unisex Black Movado Smart has never been so beautiful. Powered by Google. REGULARLY $550 $385 at Amazon

Dress Watch Bulova Amazon Dress Watch Bulova This stainless steel Bulova watch with leather strap is so sophisticated. REGULARLY $275 $167.88 at Amazon

Morningside Stainless Steel Bracelet Watch Kate Spade New York Amazon Morningside Stainless Steel Bracelet Watch Kate Spade New York Pick up this great Kate Spade watch as a gift for a recent grad, the birthday bud or yourself from Amazon's biggest summer sale event. See our other top watch deals from Amazon here. REGULARLY $195 $175 at Amazon

Gen 5 Carlyle Stainless Steel Touchscreen Smartwatch Fossil Amazon Gen 5 Carlyle Stainless Steel Touchscreen Smartwatch Fossil The smartwatch that gives style and audible notifications. Powered with Wear OS by Google, this Swimproof watch is a must-have this summer. $295 at Amazon

