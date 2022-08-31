Destiny's Child's Michelle Williams just made her Spice Girls dreams come true!

Williams was a contestant on The Masked Singer: Australia when she was unmasked on week 9 of the series. She had been in character all season as the mysterious Microphone, taking on songs like A Great Big World’s "Say Something," but was finally unmasked after her performance of Journey’s "Don’t Stop Believing" didn’t quite match up to the Rooster’s take on Labrinth’s "Beneath Your Beautiful."

While judge and former Spice Girls member, Mel B, was surprised to see the fellow girl group member come out from under the mask, she had a hunch that she'd heard that iconic voice before.

In fact, Mel B had pegged the Microphone as being Williams from the very first episode, while others on the show mistook her for Cyndi Lauper and others.

"I knew I knew that voice," an excited Mel B insisted. "I knew it. I knew it."

"You are amazing," she added.

Mel B wasn't the only one doling out the compliments. Williams had praises over her own to lay upon The Masked Singer judge.

"Thank you. It is such an honor to meet you," Williams gushed.

"Oh, come on. No, I am not -- we're not worthy," Mel B interjected.

Williams thanked Mel B for paving the way for the Spice Girls and shared her excitement at finally getting to meet Scary Spice despite all of Destiny's Child's trips to London in the early aughts.

"From one girl group to another girl group, who is the blueprint. You paved the way," Williams said. "The times when we were in London, all those times in the early 2000s -- meeting everybody, but not the Spice Girls!"

"You're an icon, come on Micelle," Mel B. said.

Destiny's Child has long made their love for one of the OG girl groups in pop music known. Last year, during an appearance on Dear Media's Breaking Beauty podcast, Victoria Beckham recalled meeting Beyoncé and talking about the Spice Girls.

"I met Beyoncé a few years ago, and she actually said to me, 'It was the Spice Girls that inspired me and made me want to do what I do and made me proud to be a girl and proud to be who I am,'" Beckham, who was Posh Spice in the girl group, shared. "And when someone like Beyoncé, who is so iconic and was such a strong woman, says that she was inspired by the Spice Girls, I think that's quite something."

And those aren't the only Spice Girls -- Destiny's Child connections. Back in 2004, Mel B and Kelly Rowland starred in the movie The Seat Filler, together.

For more on these dynamic girl groups, check out the video below.

