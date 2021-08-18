Destiny's Child Creates Fan Excitement After New Social Media Update

Destiny's Child just had fans freaking out after making one small change to their official social media accounts. Avid fans of the group noticed that the header image on their Facebook and Twitter accounts were updated and diehard Destiny's Child followers couldn't help but wonder if the change was a sign of new music on the way.

The group’s name started to trend online shortly after, with fans hoping for everything from reissues of old music, to new music and a reunion tour. While the group hasn't revealed any plans to reunite in the future, they have remained friends throughout the years and most recently caught up in May for a "check in" ahead of the release of Michelle Williams' new book, Checking In.

ET spoke with group member Kelly Rowland in February after the birth of her son, Noah, where she revealed that her former Destiny's Child bandmates, Beyoncé and Williams, recently paid a visit to meet her baby boy.

"The girls were literally over here at the house just recently and when they met the baby it was like another part of my heart just... Being able to share space with Michelle and Bey is truly a gift," Rowland told ET at the time.

"It's really a gift because we've known each other for so long and the industry doesn’t really make friendships... It's the nature of it, and we still have each other after all these years," she continued. "And I'm just so grateful for them and they are a highlight of my life. Not professionally, but our friendship and our sisterhood -- you're going to make me cry."

The group's sisterhood is one that's lasted for decades. May 1 marked 20 years since the release of their third studio album, Survivor.

"I remember it feeling like, 'Here's the hit. Here's your first No. 1, here's your second No. 1. This record is at the top of the charts, it's staying at the No. 1 spot. The record went platinum.' It's just like the train that wouldn't stop moving," Rowland reflected. "It was amazing."

Destiny's Child officially disbanded in 2006, but they've reunited for musical performances several times since then. They've also been there for each other personally, supporting each other through major life moments like marriage, motherhood and mental health.

