Michelle Williams is not here for any Destiny's Child slander!

The singer took to her Instagram on Sunday to address a recent wave of criticism for one of the group's biggest hits, "Cater 2 U," which fans say hasn't aged well. The song, featured on Destiny's Child's last studio album, Destiny Fulfilled, is sung from the perspective of a particularly devoted partner who is willing to go above and beyond for their significant other. A majority of the lyrics list out things the women would do for their men, which comedian Ari LaBeija noted is a lot.

"Do you know how particular black men are about their durag tying technique? It’s too much," she tweeted on June 5.

Me listening to “cater 2 u” pic.twitter.com/bvM7ykEODL — Ari LaBeija (@TheBaddestMitch) June 5, 2021

The commentary went viral as others began sharing their critiques of the popular song, many noting that their opinion of it had changed as the years progressed. In the replies, one fan tweeted that, "This was my song at 11 years old but at 27 I’m like wait we gonna have to PAUSE real quick ladies because what y’all are saying is not sitting right with me," while another wrote, "No cause everytime I listen to that song now as an adult I really have to give the girls the sideeye."

One fan noted that even if they don't agree with the song, they'll still listen to it "because it's your favorite girl group."

When you're listening to a song and don't agree with the lyrics but you still listen to it because it's your favorite girl group 💃🏾😫 pic.twitter.com/klUozIfsET — 👄😀KissMeMore😀👄 (@KyessiaW) June 5, 2021

But Williams -- who referred to herself as Merleen in the post -- came through with a message for those fans, letting them know there was no canceling of the song to be had! "My name is Marleen, and I just read that y'all wanna cancel the song ‘Cater 2 U’ by Destiny’s Child," she said in the brief 15-second video. "Oh, honey, you didn't discern who you were catering to, and you gave your 'lil pearls to swine, don't be mad at Destiny's Child. Uh uh!"

The singer made sure to write that she knew it was all a joke in her caption but "Merleen still wants to add her commentary!! 😂"

Funnily enough, back in 2018, Williams was the one giving the song's lyrics a side-eye on social media. The singer admitted on her Instagram Stories that she was struck by the "unrealistic" lyrics when she heard it playing during a meal with her former fiancé, Chad Johnson.

"Cater To You" comes on and I made this face,” she wrote at the time, along with an emoji of someone rolling their eyes. "Because he's waiting on the first and second verse to be fulfilled one day. I wrote my verse about empowering and uplifting the man."

"I wish you would tap me on my shoulder while I'm sleep," she added, with the laughing and angry face emojis. "That was Kelly's promise not mine!"

