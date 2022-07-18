'Desus & Mero' Split as Comedy Duo, Ending Showtime Series

The Desus and Mero era has come to an end! On Monday, the pair's Showtime series, Desus & Mero, announced that comedians and longtime collaborators are going their separate ways and that the show would be coming to an end after four seasons.

"Bodega Hive: The illustrious @desusnice and @THEKIDMERO will be pursuing separate creative endeavors moving forward," the account for their Showtime series tweeted. #DESUSandMERO will not be returning to SHOWTIME. It's been a good run, fam."

One half of the Desus and Mero duo, Desus Nice, confirmed the news with his own reply, tweeting, "shouts to showtime & shouts to the hive, thanks for being part of the journey. proud of the show my staff made every episode. Big tings soon come…."

The news comes just days after the pair played together on the same team at the MLB All-Star Celebrity softball game in Los Angeles Saturday night, though speculation on social media suggested that the pair may have fallen out.

The show's fourth season, which began in March, saw the duo cut their on-screen time in half, going weekly rather than twice a week -- a format they expanded to after the first season. The final episode of season 4 and what would ultimately be the last of their Showtime series, aired on June 23.

Before their run on Showtime -- which saw the likes of President Barack Obama, President Joe Biden, Denzel Washington, Charlize Theron and more sit down with the New York natives -- Desus otherwise known as Daniel Baker, and The Kid Mero, otherwise known as Joel Martinez, had made a name for themselves in comedy and in late-night as quick-witted experts on all things culture.

They got their start in late-night with their series of the same name on Viceland, before becoming Showtime's first-ever late-night show. Before taking their talents to the 11:00 p.m. time slot, the duo was well-known for their popular, Bodega Boys podcast, which they launched in 2015. They also previously hosted a show on Complex TV in 2014.

The duo also wrote a book together in 2020, "God-Level Knowledge Darts: Life Lessons from the Bronx."

