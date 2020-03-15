Detroit Pistons Player Christian Wood Tests Positive for Coronavirus

A player for the Detroit Pistons has tested positive for the coronavirus, the team announced Sunday.

Christian Wood, a power forward for the Pistons, is "under the care of team medical staff and in self-isolation since Wednesday night," the team said.

The Pistons played the Utah Jazz on March 7. Two Jazz players, Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell, tested positive for coronavirus.

Gobert was the first NBA player to test positive for the virus, prompting the NBA to suspend the 2020 season on Wednesday.

The Pistons's statement explained, "A player on the Detroit Pistons, who is under the care of team medical staff and in self-isolation since Wednesday night, was tested for COVID-19."

"A preliminary positive result came back on March 14. The health and safety of our players, our organization, those throughout our league, and all those potentially impacted by this situation is paramount," the statement continued. "We are working closely with team medical staff, state and local government and public health officials and the NBA on reporting. The individual will remain in isolation and under the care of team medical staff."

Wood is the third NBA player in total to test positive for coronavirus thus far.

On Thursday, the NBA released a statement explaining the hiatus "will last at least 30 days and we intend to resume the season, if and when it becomes safe for all concerned."

"As we develop the appropriate course for future NBA games and events, we will keep you informed of any changes as soon as they happen," the statement continued, in part. "Tickets already purchased for a postponed game will be honored when the game is rescheduled. If games are not played or played in an empty arena, teams will work with fans on a credit for a future game or refund."

-- First published by CBS News, with additional reporting by ET Staff.

