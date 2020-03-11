The 2019-2020 NBA season is ending early.

The National Basketball Association announced on Wednesday that a player on the Utah Jazz has preliminarily tested positive for COVID-19, and has decided to suspend the rest of the season.

"The test result was reported shortly prior to the tip-off of tonight’s game between the Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder at Chesapeake Energy Arena. At that time, tonight’s game was canceled. The affected player was not in the arena," the statement reads. "The NBA is suspending game play following the conclusion of tonight’s schedule of games until further notice. The NBA will use this hiatus to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the coronavirus pandemic."

Most of Wednesday's games, including New Orleans Pelicans', continue to be postponed.

The Utah Jazz also released a statement on the matter: "This morning a player on the Utah Jazz tested negative for influenza, strep throat and an upper respiratory infection. The individual’s symptoms diminished over the course of today, however, in a precautionary measure, and in consultation and cooperation with NBA medical staff and Oklahoma health officials, the decision was made to test for COVID-19."

"A preliminary positive result came back right before tip-off of the Utah Jazz-Oklahoma City game. Subsequently, the decision was correctly made by the NBA to postpone the game," the statement continues. "When it was determined that the individual would be tested, we immediately informed the league office. The health and safety of our players, our organization, those throughout our league, and all those potentially impacted by this situation are paramount in our discussions."

"We are working closely with the CDC, Oklahoma and Utah state officials and the NBA to determine how to best move forward as we gather more information. The individual is currently in the care of health officials in Oklahoma City. In coordination with the NBA and state officials, we will provide updates at the appropriate time," the statement concludes.

Upon finding out of the NBA season suspension, Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban was recorded looking shocked during his team's game.

Mark Cuban's reaction says it allpic.twitter.com/v5pHxr4KyY — RotoGrinders (@RotoGrinders) March 12, 2020

Tristan Thompson, who plays for the Cleveland Cavaliers, tweeted: "This is crazy."

This is crazy 😳😳😳 — Tristan Thompson (@RealTristan13) March 12, 2020

For more major and Hollywood events that have been cancelled, see below.

