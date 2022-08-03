Dev Patel Breaks Up a Knife Fight in Australia

Dev Patel sprung into action and broke up a knife fight that resulted in a man being stabbed in the chest.

The scary incident unfolded on Monday in Australia where the Oscar-nominated actor lives. According to 7 News, a 32-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman got into a physical altercation at a convenience store before it spilled into the streets. At one point, the man was stabbed in the chest. He was later treated at a hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities say this wasn't a random attack, as the man and woman knew each other. Patel stepped in and helped de-escalate the situation, and he remained at the scene until police arrived. Photos show him surrounded by several policemen following the incident. ET has reached out to Patel's reps for comment.

In a statement to Variety, Patel's reps confirmed the incident.

"We can confirm that last night, in Adelaide, Dev Patel and his friends witnessed a violent altercation that was already in progress outside of a convenience store," the rep said. "Dev acted on his natural instinct to try and de-escalate the situation and break up the fight. The group was thankfully successful in doing so and they remained on site to ensure that the police and eventually the ambulance arrived."

Despite Patel's good intentions and successfully breaking up the fight, the actor's reps said "there are no heroes in this situation and sadly this specific incident highlights a larger issue of marginalized members of society not being treated with the dignity and respect they deserve."

"The hope is that the same level of media attention this story is receiving (solely because Dev, as a famous person, was involved) can be a catalyst for lawmakers to be compassionate in determining long-term solutions to help not only the individuals who were involved but the community at large," the statement concluded.

7 News reported that the woman accused of stabbing the man was charged with aggravated assault causing harm and has been refused bail.

The Australia news station reports that Patel lives in Australia with his girlfriend, the Adelaide-born actress Tilda Cobham-Hervey. She starred opposite Patel in the 2018 film Hotel Mumbai.

