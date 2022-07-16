Kodak Black was arrested on felony drug charges following a traffic stop in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

According to multiple reports, the Florida Highway Patrol arrested the rapper Friday after pulling him over while he was behind the wheel of a bulletproof Dodge Durango. Cops say illegal window tint and expired registration tags got the trooper's attention, and a search of the vehicle later revealed $74,960 in cash inside as well as a small bag that contained 31 oxycodone pills. Cops also said the rapper's driver's license was expired.

It's unclear if the rapper was by himself or if he was joined by others in the vehicle, but cops reportedly said a strong odor of raw marijuana wafted over them when Kodak opened the door to his vehicle.

The rapper -- real name Bill K. Kapri -- was taken into custody and booked for possessing a controlled substance without a prescription and trafficking oxycodone of less than 25 grams. According to multiple reports, the rapper posted $75,000 bond on Saturday.

The arrest comes just five months after the rapper was injured during a shooting in Los Angeles outside of a Justin Bieber after-party following the singer's performance at a nearby venue. Black was exiting the after-party when the shooting occurred. The rapper was hit in the leg and three others were also injured.

Nearly 18 months ago, Kodak Black was among those pardoned by then-President Donald Trump in the final wave of pardons and commutations on Trump's last full day in office.

The rapper, who fervently supported the then-president, had been sentenced in November 2019 to nearly four years in prison on federal weapons charges, CBS News reported. He pleaded guilty in August 2019 to two counts of knowingly making a false and fictitious written statement in order to "unlawfully acquire firearms."

