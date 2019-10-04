Diahann Carroll, Legendary Oscar-Nominated Actress, Dead at 84

Diahann Carroll, the Tony-winning and Oscar-nominated actress, has died. She was 84.

The legendary entertainer died on Friday morning at her home in Los Angeles after a long bout with cancer, her daughter, Suzanne Kay, confirmed in a statement.

"Carroll was a consummate entertainer and beloved icon whose career spanned nearly seven decades. She paved the way for many and never allowed anyone to limit or define her. She was the winner of a Tony Award and Golden Globe and was nominated for an Oscar and Emmy awards," the statement reads. "Ms. Carroll was the first African American woman to star in her own television show and was in the first interracial love story on Broadway. Her film work includes Claudine, Carmen Jones, and Porgy and Bess."

Carroll -- who made history as the first African American in a lead role to win a Tony Award for her role in No Strings -- will be celebrated posthumously on Saturday with a dedication of her own stage at Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta.

The stunning actress broke barriers in Hollywood, starring in 1968's Julia and becoming the first black woman in history to star in her own TV series.

Upon hearing news of her death, celebrities and dear friends expressed their condolences.

"My personal world has taken a downward spiral. Losing my dear friend and Mentor comes as a true hurt to my heart!!" Dionne Warwick said in a statement given to ET. "I know I’ll miss her as I’m certain all that knew her will. Rest in Peace my dear friend. Dionne Warwick, longtime close friend and fellow artist."

Ava DuVernay, among others, also took to Twitter to share touching words about the iconic actress.

"Diahann Carroll walked this earth for 84 years and broke ground with every footstep. An icon. One of the all-time greats," DuVernay wrote. "She blazed trails through dense forests and elegantly left diamonds along the path for the rest of us to follow. Extraordinary life. Thank you, Ms. Carroll."

Diahann Carroll walked this earth for 84 years and broke ground with every footstep. An icon. One of the all-time greats. She blazed trails through dense forests and elegantly left diamonds along the path for the rest of us to follow. Extraordinary life. Thank you, Ms. Carroll. pic.twitter.com/YXjh7d3LWU — Ava DuVernay (@ava) October 4, 2019

Diahann Carroll you taught us so much. We are stronger, more beautiful and risk takers because of you. We will forever sing your praises and speak your name. Love Love Love, Debbie💕 pic.twitter.com/1LBUUa2Ql3 — Debbie Allen (@msdebbieallen) October 4, 2019

Working with Diahann Carroll was one of the great honors of my career. Funny, classy, stunning, warm. The first scene we shared, I opened an apartment door to find her. She winked at me. Pure mischief. I lost my words. She made this world a more glamorous place. @WhiteCollarUSAhttps://t.co/DCQUB2aqnx — Hilarie Burton (@HilarieBurton) October 4, 2019

Carroll is survived by her daughter, Suzanne, and her grandchildren, August and Sydney.

