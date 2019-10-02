Kim Shattuck, Lead Singer of The Muffs, Dead at 56

Another rock and roll heavyweight passed away on Wednesday, as The Muffs lead singer and songwriter Kim Shattuck died after a two-year battle with ALS.

Shattuck's husband, Kevin Sutherland, confirmed the sad news on Instagram, writing, "I am the man I am today because of her. She will live with all of us through her music, our shared memories and in her fierce creative spirit. I love you always my Kimmy. Thank you for sharing your life with me."

The singer, songwriter and guitarist was best known as the frontwoman of The Muffs -- whose cover of "Kids in America" was made famous in the iconic 1995 film Clueless -- however she also performed with The Pandoras and The Beards, collaborated on songs with NOFX and Bowling for Soup and toured with The Pixies in 2013, following the departure of Kim Deal.

Following the news of Shattuck's death, her former Muffs bandmate Melanie Vammen shared Sutherland's post, with the caption, "My heart is forever broken."

The Muffs' label, Omnivore Recordings, also tweeted their condolences, writing, "We are devastated and so very sorry to share this news. We will issue a formal statement in the upcoming days."

The performer's friends and fans also took to social media to share their memories and tributes. Letters to Cleo singer Kay Hanley wrote, "Kim Shattuck, one of my all time greatest inspirations in music and in real life. I cannot believe that she’s gone. Love to her family and bandmates on this unthinkably sad day. Godspeed Kim, long live @TheMuffs."

Veruca Salt's Twitter account also shared a tribute to Shattuck, alongside a photo of singer Nina Gordon embracing the late performer.

"Heartbroken about Kim," they shared. "One of the all time greats. How could anyone be such a brilliant pop songwriter, singer, screamer, and such a total punk-rock badass, and be so insanely cute at the same time? No one funnier or cooler. We love you, Kim #kimshattuck #RIPKimShattuck."

See more tributes to Shattuck below:

