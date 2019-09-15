Ric Ocasek, Lead Singer of The Cars, Dead at 75
The world of rock and roll lost another legend on Sunday, as The Cars lead singer Ric Ocasek died in New York City, ET can confirm. He was 75.
A NYPD spokesperson tells ET that Ocasek died Sunday afternoon at his Manhattan town home. The spokesperson added that Ocasek was found unconscious and unresponsive by his wife, Paulina Porizkova, around 4 p.m. ET. A cause of death has not yet been determined.
A native of Baltimore, Maryland, Ocasek was a founding member of The Cars -- a New Wave band known for hits such as "Drive" and "Just What I Needed" -- and played rhythm guitar and keyboard in addition to his infamous vocals. He and the band were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2018.
Ocasek was married three times, and was still married to Porizkova at the time of his death, though the model announced in May 2018 that the pair had separated a year earlier. He was a father to six sons -- Christopher, Adam, Eron, Derek, Jonathan and Oliver -- two from each of his marriages.
News of Ocasek's death sparked social media tributes from friends, fans and fellow celebs.
"I’m stunned and saddened by the loss of Ric Ocasek - he was a visionary who affected the lives and hearts of everyone who listened to music in the 80s," wrote The Office star Rainn Wilson. "God Speed, Ric! Keep Moving in Stereo!"
"Farewell, Ric Ocasek, architect of a whole sound," tweeted BandCamp senior editor Jes Skolnik. "Perfect hooks forever."
See more tributes to the singer below:
