Diana Ross is the latest celeb to come to Michael Jackson’s defense.



On Saturday morning, the iconic singer took to Twitter to throw her support behind the late King of Pop after the release of HBO’s documentary Leaving Neverland, in which two men, Wade Robson and James Safechuck, allege to have been sexually abused by Jackson during visits to his ranch in Los Olivos, California.

“This is what’s on my heart this morning,” she wrote. “I believe and trust that Michael Jackson was and is A magnificent incredible force to me and to many others. STOP IN THE NAME OF LOVE.”



The last and most emphatic line is the title of one of Ross’ most beloved singles from her days with The Supremes.

Jackson’s estate has vehemently denied the allegations the film explores, even suing HBO for $100 million over a previous non-disparagement clause.

This is what’s on my heart this morning. I believe and trust that Michael Jackson was and is A magnificent incredible force to me and to many others.

STOP IN THE NAME OF LOVE — Ms. Ross (@DianaRoss) March 23, 2019

Prior to Ross’ tweet, Barbra Streisand also showed her support for Jackson. In a new interview with The Times of London, she referred to Jackson as "very sweet, very childlike.”



“His sexual needs were his sexual needs, coming from whatever childhood he has or whatever DNA he has,“ Streisand said. “You can say ‘molested,’ but those children, as you heard say [in the documentary], they were thrilled to be there. They both married and they both have children, so it didn’t kill them."

"It’s a combination of feelings. I feel bad for the children. I feel bad for him," she continued. "I blame, I guess, the parents, who would allow their children to sleep with him. Why would Michael need these little children dressed like him and in the shoes and the dancing and the hats?"

The reaction to Streisand’s comments was swift, prompting her to issue a statement to ET, writing: "To be crystal clear, there is no situation or circumstance where it is OK for the innocence of children to be taken advantage of by anyone. The stories these two young men shared were painful to hear, and I feel nothing but sympathy for them."



"The single most important role of being a parent is to protect their children. It’s clear that the parents of the two young men were also victimized and seduced by fame and fantasy," she added.

She also issued an apology on her website, once again walking back her comments regarding the documentary.



"I am profoundly sorry for any pain or misunderstanding I caused by not choosing my words more carefully about Michael Jackson and his victims, because the words as printed do not reflect my true feelings,” she wrote. “I didn’t mean to dismiss the trauma these boys experienced in any way. Like all survivors of sexual assault, they will have to carry this for the rest of their lives. I feel deep remorse and I hope that James and Wade know that I truly respect and admire them for speaking their truth."

