Paris Jackson is continuing to slam tabloid reports claiming she was hospitalized after a suicide attempt.

The 20-year-old singer and model took to Twitter Tuesday night in response to various media outlets that continue to claim in reports that she attempted suicide, along with other tabloid stories about her falling asleep at the wheel of her car, both of which she has strongly denied.

"They didn’t get the crazy reaction they wanted from the doc, and a chill, mellow reaction doesn’t sell stories so why not lie and create a story that does sell ? pathetic," Paris tweeted, referring to the recent documentary Leaving Neverland, which leveled allegations of sexual abuse against her late father, Michael Jackson.

they didn’t get the crazy reaction they wanted from the doc, and a chill, mellow reaction doesn’t sell stories so why not lie and create a story that does sell ? pathetic — Paris-Michael K. J. (@ParisJackson) March 20, 2019

When the documentary first aired, many of her father's fans looked to her to see her reaction to the allegations.

However, she chose to not weigh in on the documentary itself, telling those upset by the claims to "think about the bigger picture" and "chillax my dudes."

Shortly after posting her measured responses to the documentary, the first reports of her alleged suicide attempt began to surface, and Paris now claims that the tabloid speculation is an attempt to invent a story.

Her latest comments come after previously slamming multiple stories making various claims about her physical and mental health.

"F**k you you f**king liars," she wrote in response to a TMZ story alleging she made an attempt on her life. "Lies lies lies omg and more lies," she added.

Meanwhile, regarding defending her dad's reputation after the documentary, Jackson said, "That's not my role."

"There’s nothing i can say that hasn’t already been said in regards to defense. taj is doing a perfect job on his own. and i support him. but that’s not my role," she tweeted on March 14. "I’m just tryna get everyone to chill out and go with the flow, be mellow and think about the bigger picture. that’s me."

Check out the video below for more.

