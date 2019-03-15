Don't expect Paris Jackson to tell you exactly what she thinks about Leaving Neverland anytime soon.

In a reply to a fan on Twitter on Thursday, Michael Jackson's daughter explained why she has yet to comment on the controversial HBO documentary, which features allegations of sexual abuse leveled against the pop icon.

"There’s nothing i can say that hasn’t already been said in regards to defense," Paris wrote. "[Jackson's nephew] taj is doing a perfect job on his own. and i support him. but that’s not my role."

"I’m just tryna get everyone to chill out and go with the flow, be mellow and think about the bigger picture," she added. "That’s me."

Leaving Neverland, which aired on HBO on March 3 and 4, featured interviews with Jackson accusers James Safechuck and Wade Robson. The two -- now married adults with sons of their own -- claim they engaged in sexual relationships with Jackson that started when both were underage, 10 and 7 years old, respectively. In on-camera interviews, they recall how they each first met the music icon and later, became closer and closer with the pop star.

After premiering at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, Leaving Neverland was met with immediate backlash from Jackson's family, who repeatedly slammed the documentary, calling it a "lurid production."

“This so-called ‘documentary’ is just another rehash of dated and discredited allegations,” their statement read. “It’s baffling why any credible filmmaker would involve himself with this project.”

The estate also filed a $100 million lawsuit against HBO in February, claiming the network violated a non-disparagement clause in a 1992 contract it had with Jackson and that the documentary is nothing but “unvetted propaganda to shamelessly exploit an innocent man no longer here to defend himself.”

