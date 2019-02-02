Paris Jackson says she's the "happiest and healthiest" she's ever been, despite reports to the contrary.

The 20-year-old daughter of the late Michael Jackson took to Twitter on Saturday to slam reports that she suffered a meltdown amid controversy surrounding the Leaving Neverland documentary. The film, which premiered at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival last month, revisits sexual abuse allegations against the late King of Pop. Jackson's estate has called the documentary a "lurid production," while his family has maintained the singer's innocence.

British tabloids reported last week that Paris had a breakdown over the documentary, however the model -- who recently entered a treatment facility for her emotional health -- tweeted that she's doing just fine.

"There’s no meltdown, no 'losing [my] sh*t,' or being demanding of anyone. please don’t believe what you read," she wrote on Saturday. "Just bc i was spotted grabbing coffee in LA after taking a nice long break from the chaotic media for some reason makes 'journalists' think they can run wild with my name."

"I said it before and i’ll say it again, i’m the happiest and healthiest i’ve been in a long time," she added.

i said it before and i’ll say it again, i’m the happiest and healthiest i’ve been in a long time. — Paris-Michael K. J. (@ParisJackson) February 2, 2019

Paris confirmed her break from work and social media last month, telling her followers that she was feeling "better than ever."

A source close to Paris told ET at the time that after a busy year of work engagements that took her all over the globe, she "decided that she needed to take some time off to reboot, realign and prioritize her physical and emotional health."

“She checked herself into a treatment facility to aid in her wellness plan," the source said.

Paris is looking forward to coming out of this revitalized and ready to tackle the exciting, new projects that await her, ET also learned.

See more in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Michael Jackson Documentary Met With Shocked Reactions, Protests at Sundance

Paris Jackson Says She's 'Feeling Better Than Ever' After Entering Treatment Facility

Paris Jackson Seeking Treatment For Emotional Health

Related Gallery