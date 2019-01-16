Paris Jackson is reassuring fans she's doing well after multiple sources told ET that she entered a treatment facility for her emotional health.

The 20-year-old daughter of the late Michael Jackson Instagrammed a photo of herself cuddling with a dog on Wednesday.

"Yes I’ve taken a break from work and social media and my phone because it can be too much sometimes, and everyone deserves a break, but I am happy and healthy and feeling better than ever!" she wrote.

She also teased new music with her Soundflowers bandmate, singer Gabriel Glenn.

"Gabriel and I have some new music we’re stoked to share with y’all! (@thesoundflowers) hope you guys’ new year started out with lots of love and light and all the things. I’ll be back soon!! xxox ♥️" she wrote.

A source close to Jackson told ET on Tuesday that after a busy year of work engagements that took her all over the globe, she "decided that she needed to take some time off to reboot, realign and prioritize her physical and emotional health."

“She checked herself into a treatment facility to aid in her wellness plan," the source said.

Jackson is looking forward to coming out of this revitalized and ready to tackle the exciting, new projects that await her, ET also learned.

ET spoke to Jackson's aunt, La Toya, last April, where she said Michael told her to watch out for his daughter before he died.

"He's always watching over her, I believe, to make sure that she's on the right, proper path," La Toya said. "Because he used to say things before [he died]... 'OK, if something happens to me, make sure you watch over Paris, 'cause Paris has a personality. She loves the business, but I wanna make sure she's OK.'"

"I believe that Paris can do whatever she wants -- I truly believe that because the talent is there and she wants it," she added. " And when you want something bad enough, you'll do it and think nothing of it. It comes natural to her."

Watch the video below for more:

RELATED CONTENT:

Paris Jackson Seeking Treatment For Emotional Health

Paris Jackson and Frances Bean Cobain Come Together for Fashion Show

How Paris and Prince Jackson Are Honoring Late Father Michael On His 60th Birthday

Related Gallery