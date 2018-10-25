Paris Jackson and Frances Bean Cobain Come Together for Fashion Show

Daughters of legendary musicians unite!

On Wednesday, 20-year-old Paris Jackson and 26-year-old Frances Bean Cobain attended the Moschino x H&M show in New York City celebrating designer Jeremy Scott's highly anticipated collaboration, where they happily posed together. Jackson, the daughter of the late Michael Jackson, and Cobain, the daughter of the late Kurt Cobain and Courtney Love, both looked stylish for the occasion, sporting eye-catching looks from the collection.

While Paris chose a gold printed off-the-shoulder dress and thigh-high boots, Cobain went with an oversized purple Goofy shirt, silver pants and matching purple sneakers.

Moschino x H&M launches globally on Nov. 8.

This isn't the first time Jackson and Cobain have hung out in celebration of the Moschino creative director. In April, the trio posed together at the Daily Front Row's 4th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards.

ET spoke with Jackson in August, when she and her 21-year-old brother Prince attended the Michael Jackson Diamond Celebration in Las Vegas to honor their late father on what would have been his 60th birthday.

"We honor him in our own way, and I don't really expect anyone else to understand besides this dude right here," Paris said of her brother. "I'm just happy to be with him."

