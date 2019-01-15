Paris Jackson is seeking treatment, ET has learned.

The 20-year-old daughter of the late Michael Jackson has entered a treatment facility for her emotional health, multiple sources exclusively confirm to ET.

After a busy year of work engagements that took her all over the globe, Jackson "decided that she needed to take some time off to reboot, realign and prioritize her physical and emotional health," a source close to Jackson tells ET. “She checked herself into a treatment facility to aid in her wellness plan."

ET has learned that Jackson is looking forward to coming out of this revitalized and ready to tackle the exciting, new projects that await her.

Paris opened up about her issues with depression in an interview with Rolling Stone in 2017, including her attempt to commit suicide when she was 15.

"It was just once that it became public," Paris told the magazine, also sharing that she had been cutting herself at the time and hiding it from her family. "It was just self-hatred, low self-esteem, thinking that I couldn't do anything right, not thinking I was worthy of living anymore."

Paris said that part of her depression was from hanging out with "a lot of older people doing a lot of crazy things" when she entered a private school in the seventh grade, because she didn't fit in with kids her own age.

"I was doing a lot of things that 13-, 14-, 15-year-olds shouldn't do," she recalled. "I tried to grow up too fast, and I wasn't really that nice of a person."

"I was crazy. I was actually crazy," she added. "I was going through a lot of, like teen, angst. And I was also dealing with my depression and my anxiety without any help."

