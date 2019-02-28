Wade Robson and James Safechuck are speaking out about the sexual abuse allegations against Michael Jackson that they both made in the documentary Leaving Neverland.

Following the film's Sundance premiere and ahead of its HBO release, the two men appeared on CBS This Morning on Thursday and detailed how the alleged abuse began and was carried out over years. Jackson's family has denied all allegations against the late singer and his estate is suing HBO over the documentary.

While Robson "instantly became obsessed" with Jackson after seeing Making of Michael Jackson's Thriller -- even dressing like him and changing his own hair to resemble Jackson's -- Safechuck "wasn't necessarily a big fan" of the iconic singer before booking a Pepsi commercial with him. That quickly changed after Safechuck and Jackson met, something the alleged victim described as "otherworldly."

Both boys eventually ended up at Neverland, Jackson's famed California ranch, which Robson called "the most magical thing I'd ever seen."

"That first night Michael just kind of took us on a little bit of a tour. And he said to me and my sister, 'You can stay in one of the guest rooms or you can stay in here with me if you want,'" Robson recalled. "And my reaction was, 'Of course, I want stay with you.'"

Following Robson's first night at Jackson's home, he was set to depart for a trip with his family, but neither he nor Jackson wanted to leave each other.

"I was devastated to leave Michael. Michael was devastated for me to leave. He actually sobbed," Robson said. "So I got to stay. And so it was just Michael and I in Neverland for the next week... My parents allowed that."

One or two nights later "the night started changing," beginning with, Robson claimed, small touches that initially felt fatherly.

"One of the ways I remember it starting is Michael just sort of starting to touch my legs and touch my crotch over my pants. It progressed to him performing oral sex on me, him showing me how to perform oral sex on him," Robson alleged. "A couple days prior to the abuse starting, he started touching me just in the sense of, like, hand on my leg, lots of hugs, kissing my forehead, rubbing my hand. So it'd been this kind of development of physical closeness that was happening already that felt like a father. It just felt amazing."

"As Michael started doing these sexual acts, he started talking to me about, 'God brought us together. We love each other... And this is how we show each other our love,'" Robson added.

Safechuck detailed a similar story to Robson's, claiming that Jackson "introduced me to masturbation," but that he was never frightened throughout the alleged abuse.

"He said I taught him how to French kiss. And then it moves onto oral sex," Safechuck said. "... It's in the context of a loving, close relationship. There's no alarm bells going off in your head or any thoughts like that. Really, it's just, 'I love this person and we're trying to make each other happy.'"

"He said I was his first, but even as a kid, you don't even know what that means," Safechuck added. "So you're lovers and you're best friends... You just feel really connected to someone, and you just love them intensely."

Despite the alleged years-long abuse from both men, Robson called his time with Jackson "extremely tender."

"The way Michael approached the abuse, the sexual activity with me was always extremely tender," Robson said. "... He didn't beat me... He never said mean things to me. It was all, 'We love each other.' It was all tender."

Though both men are now claiming they were abused by the "Billie Jean" singer, they have previously denied that Jackson abused them. In 1993, they both denied the abuse when another boy accused Jackson.

In 2005, Robson testified in defense of Jackson during his criminal trial for molestation charges that were brought about by child cancer survivor Gavin Arvizo. Though Robson said he now "wish[es] that I was ready" to recount his alleged abuse at the trial, he claimed that "Michael's training of me to testify began the first night that he started abusing me."

"He started telling me that if anybody else ever finds out, we'll both go to jail, both of our lives would be over," Robson said.

"... I wish that I could've helped Gavin Arvizo receive some justice and some validation for what happened to him that was just like what happened to me and just like what happened to James," Robson added. "And I wish that I could have played a role in, at that point, stopping Michael from abusing however many other kids he did after that."

Both Safechuck and Robson think there are other alleged Jackson victims, but Safechuck doubts they will come forward.

"I do think there are others out there, but I also don't expect them to just come out now that we're coming out," Safechuck said. "It's such a difficult thing to do. To come out. You have to do it when you're ready."

"I believe there are many other boys that Michael abused," Robson agreed. "I find it hard to believe that he had boys around for any other reason than to sexually abuse them."

For Robson, it was important to come forward because of how his story could provide comfort to other alleged victims.

"We can't change what happened to us. It happened. It's done," Robson said. "But what can we do with it now? How can we provide comfort for other survivors? That's what this is about. And Michael just happens to be the guy, the abuser in this child sexual abuse story."

On Wednesday's episode of CBS This Morning, Jackson's brothers and nephew denied all allegations against the late singer, despite refusing to see the film.

"I don't care to see it because I know my brother," Jackie Jackson said. "I don't have to see that documentary. I know Michael. I'm the oldest brother. I know my brother. I know what he stood for. What he was all about. Bringing the world together. Making kids happy. That's the kind of person he was."

"I want [viewers] to understand and know that this documentary is not telling the truth," Marlon Jackson added. "There has not been not one piece of evidence that corroborates their story and they're not interested in doing that."

The family also claimed the Safechuck and Robson were coming forward now for a monetary gain, though the pair told CBS This Morning that they were not paid to appear in the documentary and have no stake in its financial outcome.

"It's always been about money," Taj Jackson said. "I hate to say it when it's my uncle, it's almost like they see a blank check. Because they've been taken care of their whole life and I think that's the problem. These people... felt that they're owed something. You know, instead of working for something, they blame everything on my uncle."

On Wednesday, Oprah Winfrey announced that she'll be sitting down with both alleged victims and the film's director immediately following the airing of part two of Leaving Neverland. The documentary is set to air on HBO in two parts on March 3 and 4, while Oprah Winfrey Presents: After Neverland will air on HBO and OWN immediately following part two of the film.

