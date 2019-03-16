Paris Jackson Denies Hospitalization for Attempted Suicide

Paris Jackson is denying that she was hospitalized for attempted suicide.

The Los Angeles Police Department confirms to ET that police and ambulance responded to a call involving an attempted suicide around Paris' home at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday. The Los Angeles Fire Department confirms that the patient was transported to the hospital.

A source close to Paris tells ET that she had an accident at her home Saturday morning that required medical treatment and a brief hospitalization. "She is currently resting at home and doing fine," the source says.

Paris, meanwhile, has slammed the reports of her hospitalization for self-harm as "lies." "Lies lies lies omg and more lies," the 20-year-old daughter of the late Michael Jackson wrote on Twitter.

lies lies lies omg and more lies https://t.co/LP0axo2zZd — Paris-Michael K. J. (@ParisJackson) March 16, 2019

fuck you you fucking liars — Paris-Michael K. J. (@ParisJackson) March 16, 2019

The news comes two days after Paris told fans that it's not her "role" to defend her father against abuse claims featured in HBO's Leaving Neverland documentary.

"I’m just tryna get everyone to chill out and go with the flow, be mellow and think about the bigger picture," Paris wrote, praising her cousin, Taj, for doing a "perfect" job defending Jackson. "That’s me."

there’s nothing i can say that hasn’t already been said in regards to defense. taj is doing a perfect job on his own. and i support him. but that’s not my role. i’m just tryna get everyone to chill out and go with the flow, be mellow and think about the bigger picture. that’s me. — Paris-Michael K. J. (@ParisJackson) March 14, 2019

Leaving Neverland featured interviews with Jackson accusers James Safechuck and Wade Robson. The two -- now married adults with sons of their own -- claim they engaged in sexual relationships with Jackson that started when both were underage, 10 and 7 years old, respectively. In on-camera interviews, they recall how they each first met the music icon and later, became closer and closer with the pop icon.

The HBO documentary was met with immediate backlash from Jackson's family, who repeatedly slammed the film as a "lurid production" and called Safechuck and Robson's claims "dated and discredited allegations."

The estate also filed a $100 million lawsuit against HBO in February, claiming the network violated a non-disparagement clause in a 1992 contract it had with Jackson and that the documentary is nothing but “unvetted propaganda to shamelessly exploit an innocent man no longer here to defend himself.”

See more on Paris' reaction to Leaving Neverland in the video below.

Reporting by Brendon Geoffrion and Joseph Corral.

