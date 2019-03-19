Paris Jackson Steps Out at 'The Dirt' Premiere After Hospitalization 

Paris Jackson isn't shying away from the spotlight after denying that she attempted suicide on Saturday.

The 20-year-old daughter of the late Michael Jackson made an appearance at Netflix's The Dirt premiere on Tuesday night alongside friends and her boyfriend, musician Gabriel Glenn. Paris looked stylish in an all-black outfit, including a studded leather jacket, skinny jeans and boots.

The Dirt, which tells the story of how Motley Crue became one of the most notorious rock 'n roll groups in history, stars Pete Davidson and Machine Gun Kelly, who also made appearances at the premiere. On her Instagram Story, Paris thanked Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee for the invite.

The event marks Paris' first red carpet appearance since she was hospitalized on Saturday morning. The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to ET that police and ambulance responded to a call involving an attempted suicide around Paris' home at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, and the Los Angeles Fire Department confirmed that the patient was transported to the hospital. However, Paris slammed the reports of her hospitalization for self-harm as "lies."

A source close to Paris told ET that she had an accident at her home Saturday morning that required medical treatment and a brief hospitalization. She was also photographed smiling just hours after her hospitalization during an outing with Glenn at Universal City in Los Angeles.

On Monday, Paris tweeted about her frustration at recent reports about her in the media.

"This past week it’s been nonstop bullsh** I’m so sick of it," she wrote as part of a Twitter thread.

