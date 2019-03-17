Paris Jackson Steps Out With Boyfriend After Denying Suicide Attempt

Paris Jackson is already stepping about following her hospitalization.



On Saturday afternoon, the daughter of the late Michael Jackson sported gray sweats, a green cropped T-shirt, long bead necklaces and skate shoes while going out to see a movie at Universal City in Los Angeles with boyfriend Gabriel Glenn.



The 20-year-old appeared to be in a high spirits, smiling and sharing a drink with Glenn while strolling around the tourist destination. Her boyfriend sported black jeans, a vintage tee, a red plaid jacket and a beanie for the casual outing.



ET confirmed that, just hours earlier on Saturday, police and ambulance responded to a call involving an attempted suicide around Paris' home, and the patient was transported to a hospital.

Rachpoot/MEGA

Afterward, a source told ET that Paris suffered an accident at her home that required medical treatment and a brief hospitalization, but “she is currently resting at home and doing fine."



Following her hospitalization, Paris blasted reporting that the cause was a suicide attempt or self harm.



“F**k you you f**king liars,” she wrote in response to a TMZ story alleging she made an attempt on her life.

lies lies lies omg and more lies https://t.co/LP0axo2zZd — Paris-Michael K. J. (@ParisJackson) March 16, 2019

fuck you you fucking liars — Paris-Michael K. J. (@ParisJackson) March 16, 2019

Meanwhile, Paris’ father has been in the news in recent weeks leading up to and following the release of the HBO documentary Leaving Neverland, which alleges the pop star sexually abused underage boys.



"There’s nothing I can say that hasn’t already been said in regards to defense," Paris previously wrote on Twitter, responding to the documentary. "[Jackson's nephew] Taj is doing a perfect job on his own. and I support him. but that’s not my role."

there’s nothing i can say that hasn’t already been said in regards to defense. taj is doing a perfect job on his own. and i support him. but that’s not my role. i’m just tryna get everyone to chill out and go with the flow, be mellow and think about the bigger picture. that’s me. — Paris-Michael K. J. (@ParisJackson) March 14, 2019

"I’m just tryna get everyone to chill out and go with the flow, be mellow and think about the bigger picture," she added. "That’s me."

Following the film's premiere at this year's Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, it was immediately met with backlash from Jackson's fans and from the singer's family, who slammed the production in the press repeatedly.

Also, the Jackson estate filed a $100 million lawsuit against HBO ahead of its premiere, calling the documentary "unvetted propaganda to shamelessly exploit an innocent man no longer here to defend himself."

GET MORE BREAKING NEWS IN THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Paris Jackson Denies Hospitalization for Attempted Suicide

Paris Jackson Says It's 'Not My Role' to Defend Dad Michael Jackson From Sexual Assault Accusations

Paris Jackson Speaks Out for 1st Time Since 'Leaving Neverland' Premiere

Related Gallery