Diane Keaton Reveals She Hasn't Been on a Date in 35 Years

Diane Keaton is getting real about her dating life.

The 73-year-old actress covers InStyle's August Subscriber Issue, and in a candid Q&A, is asked if men ever ask her out.

"Never. All right?" Keaton says with a laugh. "Let's just get that straight. That one's important. I haven't been on a date in, I would say, 35 years. No dates."

"I have a lot of male friends," she adds. "I have a lot of friends, but no dates. No mwah-mwah."

Keaton has been in high-profile relationships in the past, having dated Woody Allen, Warren Beatty and Al Pacino. She has two children -- daughter Dexter, whom she adopted in 1996, and son Duke, whom she adopted in 2001.

In May, Keaton talked about never being married.

"I'm 73 and I think I'm the only one in my generation and maybe before who has been a single woman all her life," she told People. "[I'm not sad] because I think that I needed more of a maternal aspect. I don't think it would have been a good idea for me to have married, and I'm really glad I didn't, and I'm sure they're happy about it, too."

"I'm an oddball," she continued. "I remember one day in high school, this guy came up to me and said, 'One day you're going to make a good wife.' And I thought, 'I don't want to be a wife. No.'"

ET spoke with the legendary actress in April, when she admitted that she spends more time checking Instagram than she would like.

"It becomes a bad habit," Keaton confessed. "It starts to be that thing you check too often. I'm still praying maybe I'll get a million viewers, but I'll never be Reese Witherspoon. What does she have -- 15 million? I don't even understand. I got to calm it down!"

