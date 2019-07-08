Diane Kruger is an undercover Mossad agent in too deep and on the run in Israeli writer-director Yuval Adler's upcoming espionage thriller -- and ET is exclusively debuting the trailer.

Based on Yiftach R. Atir's novel, The English Teacher, The Operative follows Rachel (Kruger) as she is sent to infiltrate Iran's nuclear division under the guise of teaching English and French. When Rachel's mission is called into question, she goes rogue and finds herself entangled in a triangle with her handler (Martin Freeman) and her subject (The Expanse's Cas Anvar).

"I was drawn to the psychological insight of what the reality of a spy's mission and life looks like," Kruger tells ET of what drew her to the film. "Given the current tensions with Iran, this felt all too close to home."

The Operative premiered earlier this year at the Berlin International Film Festival and opens in theaters on Aug. 2. See exclusive stills below.

