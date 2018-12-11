Diane Kruger is excited to celebrate her baby girl’s first Christmas!

The 42-year-old actress and her actor beau, Norman Reedus, welcomed their daughter last month, and on Monday night, Kruger had a night away from her little one to promote her new film, Welcome to Marwen.

As excited as she was to be supporting the film, she was anxious to get back home to her newborn.

"I already am [emotional]. Everyday is special, you know, I am actually being emotional being away from her for the first time, so I am looking forward to coming home,” she shared with ET’s Lauren Zima at the premiere. "But I love Christmas and I just want to be cooking and, you know, sit on the couch with my baby and my man.”

Kruger, who looked stunning in a Ralph and Russo dress at the event, admitted that Reedus, 49, is ready for his love to be by his side helping out with the parenting of their newborn daughter.

WireImage

"He is just ready for me to come home,” she said, noting it’s “a little stressful” to be away. "He’s done this before, so he is really experienced and he teaches me a lot. He’s great with her."

Reedus is already dad to 19-year-old Mingus from a previous relationship. The couple has yet to reveal the name of their little girl, but that didn’t stop Kruger from dishing about her first holiday as a mom.

"It will be special. Baby’s first Christmas,” she gushed. "We just moved into a new home, and so yeah, we just want to be home and light a fire."

Welcome to Marwen hits theaters on Dec. 21.

RELATED CONTENT:

Diane Kruger Posts Sweet Thanksgiving Message to Boyfriend Norman Reedus

Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus Welcome First Child Together

Diane Kruger Defends Her Experience With Quentin Tarantino

Related Gallery