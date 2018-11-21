Diane Kruger is counting her blessings this Thanksgiving.

The 42-year-old actress took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a sweet message with her fans about her wonderful year -- crediting boyfriend Norman Reedus for making it even more spectacular. The couple reportedly welcomed their first child together in recent weeks.

"Favorite time of the year ♥️ Happy Thanksgiving everyone ♥️ I have A LOT to be thankful for this year and I count my lucky stars to have met you @bigbaldhead and for sharing life’s many blessings with you ♥️," Kruger captioned a fresh-faced selfie, which was taken from inside her car.

Kruger and Reedus have been private about their relationship since they started dating in 2016, following her 10-year romance with Joshua Jackson. The couple has, however, supported each other on several red carpets, and in May, speculation arose that Kruger was pregnant. Reedus has one son, 19-year-old Mingus, with his ex, Helena Christensen.

During an interview with ET's Leanne Aguilera at The Walking Dead's season nine premiere in September, Reedus couldn't help but gush about his relationship with Kruger, revealing that "everything is good" in his life.

See more on the couple in the video below.

