Diane Lane has a new gig.

FX has officially given Y, the TV adaptation of the popular comic book series Y: The Last Man, a series order, the network announced Monday at the Television Critics Association press tour. The series will launch in 2020.

Lane leads a cast that includes Barry Keoghan, Imogen Poots, Lashana Lynch, Juliana Canfield, Marin Ireland and Amber Tamblyn.

Based on DC Comics’ Y: The Last Man series by Brian K. Vaughan and Pia Guerra, Y traverses a post-apocalyptic world in which a cataclysmic event has decimated every male mammal save for one lone human. The new world order of women will explore gender, race, class and survival.

FX Networks

Lane plays Senator Jennifer Brown, a junior senator in her first term who has made a name for herself in political circles for her willingness to put personal ideals over politics. She is also the mother to Yorick (Keoghan) and Hero Brown (Poots).

“Brian and Pia’s exploration of a world without men is a favorite for its depth, its humor, its insights and its monkey,” said showrunners and executive producers Aïda Mashaka Croal and Michael Green. “Adapted today it offers us a cracked mirror to look at our own very cracked world. We thank them for their trust -- we thank FX for their support -- and we thank the casting gods for letting us work with this incredible group of actors.”

Lane previously starred in the final season of Netflix's House of Cards, Amazon's The Romanoffs, and can be seen in Serenity, opposite Anne Hathaway and Matthew McConaughey.

RELATED CONTENT:

Diane Lane to Headline FX's 'Y: The Last Man' Drama