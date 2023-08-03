The trailer for A24's first movie musical dropped on Thursday and it's a wild ride!

Dicks: The Musical, the upcoming film adaptation of Josh Sharp and Aaron Jackson's off-Broadway musical F*cking Identical Twins, is a raunchy, hilarious, Parent Trap-style romp. When two douchey business bros, played by Sharp and Jackson, discover that they're long-lost identical twins, they scheme to switch places (despite looking nothing alike) and get their parents back together.

This is complicated by the fact that their father, played by Nathan Lane, is "queer as a three-dollar bill, and just as thin," and their mother, played by Megan Mullally has plans to "drown them in the bathtub, in the old fashioned way."

Megan Thee Stallion makes her feature debut in the film, playing the twins' "lady boss," who gets a few musical moments of her own (in addition to literally dog-walking some of her underlings).

The wild musical also features lyrics like "life's a f*cking handjob, and I always play to win," co-stars Saturday Night Live'sBowen Yang, and introduces something called the Sewer Boys. ("They're not disgusting, they're gay culture!" Lane's character insists.)

Watch the full trailer below:

A24

Dicks: The Musical is set to premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, before hitting theaters on Sept. 29.

RELATED CONTENT:

Megan Thee Stallion Shares Her Healing Journey After Tory Lanez Trial

Angourie Rice Talks Playing Cady Heron in 'Mean Girls' Movie Musical

Inside Bowen Yang's Britney Spears Performance in 'Fire Island'

'Fire Island' Cast Opens Up About Queer Rom-Com, Bowen Yang and the Future of 'SNL' This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Related Gallery