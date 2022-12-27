Diddy Shares First Pictures of Newborn Daughter Love Sean Combs

Diddy’s newborn daughter has made her Instagram debut! The 53-year-old rapper shared the first photos of his new baby girl, Love Sean Combs, this week.

On Tuesday, Diddy posted an Instagram picture of Baby Love's face, as well as a sweet shot of the pair sharing a cuddle, captioning the shots, "Baby Love 💖."

The rapper also shared a family photo on Christmas Day of his newborn posing with with her father and siblings.

"Merry Christmas from my family to yours! LOVE ❤️," Diddy captioned the festive pic. In the photo, the "Gotta Move On" rapper sits in a chair holding little Love, as she wears reindeer pajamas and rests her head on his shoulder.

Also in the picture was Diddy’s children, Quincy, 21, Christian, 24, 16-year-old twins, Jessie and D’Lila, and Chance, 16. Missing from the photo was Diddy’s 28-year-old son, Justin. Diddy shared more holiday magic in the next picture, which included his older children, his mother and son’s girlfriend.

Diddy shocked the world earlier this month when he announced the arrival of his seventh child.

"I’m so blessed to welcome my baby girl Love Sean Combs to the world,” he wrote on social media at the time. "Mama Combs, Quincy, Justin Christian, D’Lila, Jessie and myself all love you so much! God is the Greatest!"

Since the announcement, ET has learned that Dana Tran is the mother of baby Love.

Tran, a 28-year-old cyber security specialist, gave birth to her baby girl on Oct. 15 in Newport, California, according to TMZ, who obtained the newborn's birth certificate.

Diddy, who changed his name to Love Combs in 2021, recently celebrated another parenting milestone. Last week, the "Last Night" rapper celebrated his daughters Jessie and D’Lila’s 16th birthday with a lavish party, and matching Range Rover trucks.

