Diego Boneta and Alexandra Daddario are ready to "piss a lot of people off" with their forbidden love.

The actors star in Die in a Gunfight as Mary (Daddario) and Ben (Boneta), two star-crossed black sheep of very powerful families engaged in a centuries-long feud. Their romance reignites the hatred that the two parties had for one another -- and as ET's exclusive clip shows, Mary and Ben do not care.

"You're bleeding," Mary tells a beaten-up Ben as they sit across from one another at a diner. "Let me see."

"No, no, no, it's fine," he replies, while she gets up, wipes the blood off his face and sits next to him. The intimate gesture of her gracing his face makes them stare into each other's eyes while an explosion goes off in the background.

"We're gonna piss a lot of people off," Ben says, to which Mary replies, "To hell with them." Watch the full clip above.

Die in a Gunfight is directed by Collin Schiffli and written by Andrew Barrer and Gabriel Ferrari. Justin Chatwin, Wade Allain-Marcus, Billy Crudup, Emmanuelle Chriqui and Travis Fimmel co-star.

Boneta, 30, is coming off of the second season of Luis Miguel: The Series. He's next starring in the Latinx Father of the Bride remake with Andy Garcia and Gloria Estefan. Daddario, 35, on her end, appeared in season 3 of The Girlfriend Experience and will next be seen in the HBO series The White Lotus, premiering July 11.

Die in a Gunfight arrives in select theaters and On Demand on July 16.

