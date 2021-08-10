Diego Boneta Shares Latinx 'Father of the Bride' Group Pic as Filming Wraps
That's a wrap on the Latinx Father of the Bride remake!
Diego Boneta took to Instagram on Tuesday to share that he's done filming the upcoming movie starring Gloria Estefan and Andy Garcia. The 30-year-old actor posted a group photo with director Gaz Alazraki, co-stars Adria Arjona and Isabela Merced, and others to celebrate the final day on the set.
"It’s a wrap!! What an amazing time with the crew…See you soon on screen!! #FatherOfTheBride 😘," the Luis Miguel: La Series star captioned the snap.
In the comments, Estefan sent a message to her cast, writing, "Miss you guys! ✌️😘❤️."
The latest iteration of the franchise will still center on the father of a soon-to-be bride coming to terms with his daughter’s big day, but will be told through the relationships of a big Cuban American family.
In the Warner Bros. movie, Boneta will be the man getting ready to marry Arjona’s character. Garcia and Estefan are the parents, while Merced is the second daughter.
Back in July, Boneta shared another group shot on his Instagram Story, which featured Estefan and Garcia.
In May, Arjona captured the moment she met her on-screen dad, writing on Instagram, "The Bride met her Father @andygarcia cannot wait to start filming this movie. #fatherofthebride."
With the reboot focusing on a Cuban American family, Estefan told ET in May that she hopes viewers feel "the warmth and the love that Latin families have for each other. The extended family, how everybody's involved, how everybody sticks our two cents where they belong or don't belong."
"The comedy is really, really well written and I think it's got a really beautiful message too. The groom is Mexican and his family's Mexican, and there's the Cuban side of the bride," she added. "Hopefully celebrate cultures in a wonderful, warm, deep way that doesn't stick to stereotypes... A film should be good no matter what culture is being talked about, and that makes me happy because hopefully people will identify with it...Get ready baby, that's gonna be crazy!"
Hear more of what she teased in the video above.
