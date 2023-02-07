Ever since Gabrielle Union revealed that she's been developing a new Bring It On film following her character's team, The Clovers, there's been hope of a direct sequel to the hit 2000 movie. And while talking to ET's Nischelle Turner at the premiere of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, director Peyton Reed addressed the possibility of reuniting the original cast, including Kirsten Dunst and Union, for another chapter in their cheerleading saga.

"We had Kirsten and Gabrielle and Jessica Bendinger, who wrote the original. We got together for the 20th anniversary, which was a couple of years ago and started talking about [it]," said Reed, who helmed the original film, which starred Dunst as Torrance, one of the senior members of the Toros, and Union as Isis, the captain of a rival team they stole their routines from.

"We'd always been thinking about it," the director continued, explaining that they thought, "What if there's a legacy sequel that features the whole original cast? Obviously, 20 some years later, we would come at that movie from a totally different direction. And Gabrielle has not only ideas, but great ideas. So, that is something that I hope we can continue to discuss."

When pressed further on the possibility of the sequel coming together, Reed added, "[It] could happen."

Until then, Marvel fans at least have another installment in the Ant-Man film series to obsess over, with Quantumania being Reed's third time behind the camera. While the latest sequel brings back Paul Rudd as the titular superhero, it also formally introduces Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror, the MCU's new big bad who first made a surprise appearance at the end of Loki season 1.

"Jonathan Majors makes Kang iconic… I feel like it's not gonna be long before he ends up as the Sexiest Man Alive at some point," Reed said, possibly referring to the actor's stunning Ebony cover that left the internet drooling.

"But the cool thing about Kang is, like, he's at war with our heroes. But he's also at war with all his other variants, all these other versions of Kang that are floating around the multiverse. So, that makes him a really intriguing character," the director offered. "And also, you know, I always love the villains in these movies that you hear their agenda and you kind of understand it and maybe have a little empathy for them."

Reed added, "So, it's really important for Jonathan and me to create a really dimensionalized character out of Kang."

Of course, what becomes of Kang the Conqueror as it relates to Ant-Man, the Wasp (Evangeline Lilly) and the rest of their family remains to be seen when Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania debuts in theaters on Feb. 17.

