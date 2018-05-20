Disney Alum Tiffany Thornton Reveals Gender of Third Child in Sweet Video

It's gonna be a girl!

In an adorable video shared to Instagram on Saturday, Disney channel alum Tiffany Thornton revealed the gender of her third child -- with a whole lot of excitement!

In the video, the 32-year-old former Sonny With a Chance star stands with her husband, Josiah Capaci, and her two sons, counting down to the reveal.

At the end of the countdown, the balloon is popped, sprinkling pink confetti and Thornton jumps with glee.

Capaci, a worship pastor, also shared a photo from the moment of the reveal, capturing Thornton's surprise.

"We are having a baby girl!!! 💗💗💗," he wrote. "Thanks @kt2366 and @adam.harkness for throwing us a little party. Love my family so much! Living the Dream!"

Thornton's sons, Kenneth, 5, and Bentley, 4, are from her first marriage to the late actor Christopher Carney, who died in an automobile accident in 2015.

Thornton and Capaci married last year and the baby girl, due in November, will be their first together. They made the announcement with a sweet photo last month, captioning it with a bible verse: "For this child I have prayed, and the Lord has granted the desires of my heart."

