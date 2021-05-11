Disney Just Launched A Collection For Pride 2021 -- Shop Our Picks

Pride Month is only a matter of weeks away, and if you're starting to gear up for a month filled with parades, celebrations and more to show your support for the LGBTQ community, Disney has just the collection for you.

Just in time for the festivities to begin, Disney's new Pride collection -- also known as the Rainbow Disney collection -- is here to help you celebrate love of all kinds. Complete with items for Disney fans, lovers of the Marvel universe, Star Wars lovers and everyone else, the rainbow capsule has something for everyone to embrace LGBTQ community.

In addition to launching these colorful products to show its ongoing commitment, Disney will also be donating funds to various organizations working to support the LGBTQ community, such as GLSEN, Minus18, Diversity Role Models and so many more.

If you're ready to show you support for the LGBTQ space and get some new items for Pride Month, check out ET Styles' top picks from the Rainbow Disney collection for Pride Month from the Disney store, below.

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Loungefly Wristlet shopDisney Mickey and Minnie Mouse Loungefly Wristlet Seriously though, how adorable is this wristlet from the Rainbow Disney collection? $40 Buy Now

Cloth Face Masks 2-Pack shopDisney Cloth Face Masks 2-Pack Celebrate Pride Month in style (and safely) with these face masks from the Rainbow Disney collection. $12 Buy Now

Mickey Mouse Ringer T-Shirt shopDisney Mickey Mouse Ringer T-Shirt We love this ringer tee, which features a Mickey Mouse in rainbow colors. $30 Buy Now

Mickey Mouse Mug shopDisney Mickey Mouse Mug We love this colorful mug from Disney's Pride collection, which will be great to use during June or any other month of the year. $20 Buy Now

Mickey Mouse Heart Hands T-Shirt for Adults shopDisney Mickey Mouse Heart Hands T-Shirt for Adults Disney fans will love this T-shirt, which showcase's Disney's support for the LGBTQ community with Mickey Mouse hands and a rainbow heart. $37 Buy Now

Stitch Ringer T-Shirt shopDisney Stitch Ringer T-Shirt Feeling nostalgic? Grab this meaningful T-shirt from Disney's new Rainbow collection, which features the beloved character Stitch from Lilo & Stitch. $30 Buy Now

Mickey Mouse Plush shopDisney Mickey Mouse Plush Whether you give this to a little one in your family or you have it as decor, this plush doll is perfect for any major Mickey Mouse fan. $25 Buy Now

Mickey Mouse Ear Hat shopDisney Mickey Mouse Ear Hat A visit to Walt Disney World or Disneyland isn't complete without a set of Mouse ears! If you're celebrating Pride, be sure to sport these on your next visit. $20 Buy Now

Millennium Falcon Mineral Wash T-Shirt shopDisney Millennium Falcon Mineral Wash T-Shirt Any Star Wars fans out there? Be sure to grab this tee, which features one of the most famous starships out there. $37 Buy Now

