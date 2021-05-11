Shopping

Disney Just Launched A Collection For Pride 2021 -- Shop Our Picks

By ETonline Staff
Rainbow Disney Collection
Pride Month is only a matter of weeks away, and if you're starting to gear up for a month filled with parades, celebrations and more to show your support for the LGBTQ community, Disney has just the collection for you. 

Just in time for the festivities to begin, Disney's new Pride collection -- also known as the Rainbow Disney collection -- is here to help you celebrate love of all kinds. Complete with items for Disney fans, lovers of the Marvel universe, Star Wars lovers and everyone else, the rainbow capsule has something for everyone to embrace LGBTQ community.

In addition to launching these colorful products to show its ongoing commitment, Disney will also be donating funds to various organizations working to support the LGBTQ community, such as GLSEN, Minus18, Diversity Role Models and so many more.

If you're ready to show you support for the LGBTQ space and get some new items for Pride Month, check out ET Styles' top picks from the Rainbow Disney collection for Pride Month from the Disney store, below.

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Loungefly Wristlet
Disney Mickey and Minnie Mouse Loungefly Wristlet
Mickey and Minnie Mouse Loungefly Wristlet
Seriously though, how adorable is this wristlet from the Rainbow Disney collection?
$40
Cloth Face Masks 2-Pack
Disney Cloth Face Masks 2-Pack
Cloth Face Masks 2-Pack
Celebrate Pride Month in style (and safely) with these face masks from the Rainbow Disney collection.
$12
Mickey Mouse Ringer T-Shirt
Disney Mickey Mouse Ringer T-Shirt
Mickey Mouse Ringer T-Shirt
We love this ringer tee, which features a Mickey Mouse in rainbow colors.
$30
Mickey Mouse Mug
Disney Mickey Mouse Mug
Mickey Mouse Mug
We love this colorful mug from Disney's Pride collection, which will be great to use during June or any other month of the year.
$20
Mickey Mouse Heart Hands T-Shirt for Adults
Disney Mickey Mouse Heart Hands T-Shirt for Adults
Mickey Mouse Heart Hands T-Shirt for Adults
Disney fans will love this T-shirt, which showcase's Disney's support for the LGBTQ community with Mickey Mouse hands and a rainbow heart.
$37
Stitch Ringer T-Shirt
Disney Stitch Ringer T-Shirt
Stitch Ringer T-Shirt
Feeling nostalgic? Grab this meaningful T-shirt from Disney's new Rainbow collection, which features the beloved character Stitch from Lilo & Stitch.
$30
Mickey Mouse Plush
Disney Mickey Mouse Plush
Mickey Mouse Plush
Whether you give this to a little one in your family or you have it as decor, this plush doll is perfect for any major Mickey Mouse fan.
$25
Mickey Mouse Ear Hat
Disney Mickey Mouse Ear Hat
Mickey Mouse Ear Hat
A visit to Walt Disney World or Disneyland isn't complete without a set of Mouse ears! If you're celebrating Pride, be sure to sport these on your next visit.
$20
Millennium Falcon Mineral Wash T-Shirt
Disney Millennium Falcon Mineral Wash T-Shirt
Millennium Falcon Mineral Wash T-Shirt
Any Star Wars fans out there? Be sure to grab this tee, which features one of the most famous starships out there.
$37

