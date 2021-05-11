Disney Just Launched A Collection For Pride 2021 -- Shop Our Picks
Pride Month is only a matter of weeks away, and if you're starting to gear up for a month filled with parades, celebrations and more to show your support for the LGBTQ community, Disney has just the collection for you.
Just in time for the festivities to begin, Disney's new Pride collection -- also known as the Rainbow Disney collection -- is here to help you celebrate love of all kinds. Complete with items for Disney fans, lovers of the Marvel universe, Star Wars lovers and everyone else, the rainbow capsule has something for everyone to embrace LGBTQ community.
In addition to launching these colorful products to show its ongoing commitment, Disney will also be donating funds to various organizations working to support the LGBTQ community, such as GLSEN, Minus18, Diversity Role Models and so many more.
If you're ready to show you support for the LGBTQ space and get some new items for Pride Month, check out ET Styles' top picks from the Rainbow Disney collection for Pride Month from the Disney store, below.
