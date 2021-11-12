Marvel fans were spoiled with a bunch of new updates and surprise new footage of several upcoming series on Disney+ Day. The streaming platform shared an extensive sneak peek at Moon Knight, Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk and Nick Fury’s long-awaited return in Secret Invasion.

In a 14-minute video, Marvel Studios' 2021 Disney+ Day Special, now streaming on Disney+, fans got to see their first official glimpses of Oscar Isaac as the titular vigilante who suffers from dissociative identity disorder in Moon Knight; Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters in the upcoming legal spinoff She-Hulk; newcomer Iman Vellani as the 16-year-old Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel; and Samuel L. Jackson reprising his role as Fury in Secret Invasion, marking his first on-screen appearance since appearing in the end credits of Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Here’s a breakdown of the upcoming series seen in the video:

Hawkeye

The limited series is set in post-blip New York City where Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) has a seemingly simple mission: get back to his family for Christmas. But when a threat from his past shows up, Hawkeye reluctantly teams up with 22-year-old skilled archer Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) to unravel a criminal conspiracy. The series also stars Vera Farmiga, Fra Fee, Tony Dalton and newcomer Alaqua Cox and will premiere Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021.

Moon Knight

The new globetrotting action-adventure series stars Isaac as a complex vigilante who suffers from dissociative identity disorder. The multiple identities who live inside him find themselves thrust into a deadly war of the gods against the backdrop of modern and ancient Egypt. Moon Knight is directed by executive producer Mohamed Diab and written by Jeremy Slater and is slated to debut in 2022.

She-Hulk

After starring in Orphan Black and Perry Mason, Maslany portrays She-Hulk aka Jennifer Walters, a lawyer who specializes in superhuman-oriented legal cases. The series will several actors reprising their Marvel characters, including Mark Ruffalo as the Hulk and Tim Roth as the Abomination. The new comedy series, which is coming in 2022, is directed by executive producer Kat Coiro and Anu Valia and written by executive producer Jessica Gao.

Ms. Marvel

The newest Marvel-centric property introduces Vellani as Kamala Khan, a 16-year-old Pakistani American from Jersey City. An aspiring artist, an avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, she is a huge fan of the Avengers, and one in particular, Captain Marvel (Brie Larson). But Kamala has always struggled to find her place in the world -- that is, until she gets superpowers like the heroes she’s always looked up to. Ms. Marvel premieres in Summer 2022.

Secret Invasion

The star-studded series will be led by Jackson, who returns as Nick Fury, and Ben Mendelsohn, who reprises his role as the Skrull Talos, a character audiences first met in Captain Marvel. The crossover comic event series showcases a faction of shape-shifting Skrulls who have been infiltrating Earth for years.

Marvel Zombies

The second animated series from Marvel Studios reimagines the Marvel Universe as a new generation of heroes battle against an ever-spreading zombie scourge. It is directed by executive producer Bryan Andrews.

