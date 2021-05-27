Oscar Isaac has (finally!) confirmed that he is playing the lead of Marvel's Moon Knight series, rounding out the studio's roster of superheroes making their MCU debut on Disney+.

Though Isaac was first linked to the role in late 2020 and has since teased as much on social media, a confirmation was notably absent during December's Disney Investor Day, when Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige confirmed Iman Vellani as Ms. Marvel, Tatiana Maslany as She-Hulk and Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop in the upcoming Hawkeye series.

Now, it's official: "WE ARE MOONKNIGHT" the selfie is captioned.

Moon Knight is Marc Spector, a mercenary who may or may not be infused with powers from Khonshu the Moon God after being left for dead in the Egyptian desert -- or it may all be in his head, as he suffers from dissociative identity disorder.

During Disney Investor Day, Feige likened the series to Indiana Jones and revealed that each of Marc Spector's identities will be depicted as a "very distinct" character.

Moon Knight was first announced by Feige during 2019's D23 Expo, with the Marvel boss teasing it as "a new action-adventure series" and "something very unique and exciting for us," while head writer Jeremy Slater (Netflix's Umbrella Academy) promises "one hell of a ride." While this marks Isaac's official entrée into the MCU, he previously starred as the titular big bad in Fox's X-Men Apocalypse.

With WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier now streaming, Marvel's next Disney+ outing is Loki, which premieres on June 9 with new episodes every Wednesday.

